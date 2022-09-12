Influential Indo-Polish Industrialist Dr Amit Lath on his recent visit to India

Dr Amit Lath is one of the leading Indo-Polish Industrialists based in Poland for over 24 years. He was recently again in the limelight for being in the forefront during Operation Ganga an initiative led by Government of India in rescuing the Indian Students from Ukraine and helping them get back home safely via Poland.

Dr Amit Lath is the CEO of Sharda Group of Companies and taken his company to newer heights in recent years, to achieve success not only in the European markets but also in to other International markets.

He was on his recent trip to India, where he was welcomed as the guest at the Polish Embassy at New Delhi. On his visit to Mumbai he led the official Polish delegation consisting of Dr. Stanislaw Mazur and Ms. Joanna Dobrazanska visiting India for IND-TEXPO 2022 where he was jointly Felicitated by Ms. Roop Rashi (Textile Commissioner, Ministry of Textile) along with Sh Manoj Patodia (Chairman, TEXPROCIL), Sh Sunil Patwari, (Vice Chairman, TEXPROCIL), Sh Amit Ruparelia (Past Chairman, TEXPROCIL) Sh Arun Todi (Member, TEXPROCIL) and Dr. Siddhartha Rajagopal (Executive Director) at the office of Textile Commissioner in Mumbai for their humanitarian efforts to ensure safe passage of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine amidst the war under the Operation Ganga initiative of the Government of India. Mr. Damian Irzyk, the Consul General of Poland in Mumbai was also present during this occasion.

Dr Lath also led a delegation of Polish hoteliers to a meeting with some important business leaders to increase trade and commerce relations between India and Poland.

Dr Amit Lath has been an influential figure for Indians in Poland and a very important business leader leading numerous initiative to increase Indo-Polish co-operation in different sectors. Dr Lath’s recent trip to India was definitely a successful one, it’s because of People like Dr Lath that our Indian business communities thrive and excel worldwide and they are helping India make its mark on the world stage.

Dr Lath is also a co-founder of British International School of The University of Lodz (Poland). He is closely associated with the Central and State Government in Poland for building business relations between India-Poland.

He is a leader of the Indian Diaspora in Poland and with his achievements only makes India and Indians prouder.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal