Innovation and Determination: The key to Helly and Chilly's success

In 2013, Chandresh Bayad and his business partner embarked on a journey in the food industry with a limited investment of 10,000 rupees to start their small tea stall in Ahmedabad. Despite facing various challenges, including a legal notice from Starbucks USA over a trademark issue, Chandresh persevered and transformed the tea stall into a unique cafe, named Helly & Chilly.

Chandresh's innovative spirit quickly gained recognition as he made two Guinness World Records for the largest fries and the heaviest French fries dish. The cafe's popularity skyrocketed as food bloggers, vloggers, and influencers shared their experiences, and customers were drawn to its constantly evolving menu of unique food items.

But Chandresh was not content with just running a successful cafe. He continued to push the boundaries of food innovation with the introduction of the world's first burger and coffee with the customer's name written on it, without ink. The cafe also served the world's longest fries, which were a hit with customers and contributed to the exponential growth of Helly & Chilly.

Today, Helly & Chilly has grown from its humble beginnings as a single tea stall to a thriving chain of over 75 cafes across India, with plans to expand globally to countries like Canada, the UK, and Dubai. With its commitment to unique food items and customer experiences, Helly & Chilly is poised to become a household name worldwide.

Chandresh Bayad's story is a testament to the power of determination and perseverance. Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, he never lost sight of his goals and turned his vision into a reality. His unwavering willpower and drive serve as a reminder that anything is possible with hard work and determination. Just as Chandresh rose from a small tea stall to a global empire, so too can we achieve our own dreams if we never give up.