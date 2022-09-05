‘Innovative IT solutions not only improve processes but also gain the success of your business,’ Mr. Yogesh Kumar Mali, Director, Alpha Lab Tech Pvt. Ltd

Alpha Labs Tech Pvt Ltd is a software consultancy and solution provider established with an aim to transform businesses to reach their full potential through the latest technologies and software tools.

Situated in the City of Destiny(Visakhapatnam, India), with a team of enthusiastic engineers and managers, we have been providing quality solutions for businesses of all levels. We are making the hardest steps of digital transformation seamless for businesses around the world with effective planning and vision.

In the era of information, not just SMBs but even enterprise-level businesses are struggling to find the right tools and software to scale their businesses to keep up with their ever-growing consumer needs. With our expertise in the Zoho platform, we can guide businesses to achieve their full potential. From maintaining strong customer relationships to providing marketing strategies, we can design solutions that are data-driven and specific to your target audience.

With a thorough understanding of your business process and powerful features in the Zoho platform like automation, customization and AI. We can streamline your business according to the market needs. Zoho One suite, the operating system for businesses, is a single sign-on platform with over 50 applications that serve all your business needs. For optimal use of these applications for your business, we carefully map your business process and build integrations among them so that you can access everything as a single unit and not as separate entities. We also build third-party application integrations so that you don't have to switch between applications to access information in other applications.

Customers look to us for leadership and assistance in system integration, business process redesign, project management, system administration, and training. We also provide enterprise solutions for sustained growth in CRM, HCM, Support Desk, Financial & Inventory Management, and Collaboration provided with the Right Scoring Matrices across 50+ Industry verticals.

Websites become the online front of your business. With the help of Zoho SalesIQ, we can track and analyze every aspect of your customer on your website and provide instant service through chatbots.

Although there are many social media applications that are on the rise, email remains the strongest medium for businesses to attract customers. Through Zoho campaigns, we can conduct email campaigns that generate new customers and keep existing clients in the loop. This doesn't necessarily mean leaving customers on other social media platforms. With multichannel features and integrations, we can keep your customer's engagements from multiple social media in one place.

For businesses that have multiple products and services, we can keep track of every purchase and sale ever made with Zoho Inventory and Zoho Books so that you can concentrate on improving the quality of products and services instead of struggling with gruelling finances.

Whether you are just hearing about Zoho for the first time, or have you already implemented and customized a few things? To maximize your return on investment on these tools and easily integrate them into your business, we will lend our hand in every step of the process.

contact us at:- +91 7057947043

Email:- yogesh@alphalabstech.com, sales@alphalabstech.com

Visit www.alphalabstech.com.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal