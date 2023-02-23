Innovative NYC Fashion Designer Megha Rao collaborates with her community to create a new collection

The campaign titled, holiCHIC x YOU, is one of the first of its’ kinds. Inviting in the community to partake in the design process to create a collection “for the people.”

Megha Rao

Indian-American Fashion Designer, Megha Rao continues to challenge the status quo, consistently finding unique ways to spotlight South Asian fashion and culture through the power of community.

The fashion model turned designer born and raised in NYC says, “holiCHIC x YOU has been a long time in the making. The idea was to collaborate with the people who inspire our work the most, our community…who has allowed us to celebrate and recognize our South Asian roots every day.”

Adding further, she says that since the campaign involves making designs for people, they can help create the pieces they can wear.

Megha and her team have taken to social media to share polls, questionnaires, behind the scenes and more to collaboratively create their upcoming SS23 collection launching this Spring.

Lastly, she (@__megharao) says, “We look forward to better understanding the community we serve and working together to create designs that represent your personal style and identity.”

You can learn more about holiCHIC and the campaign here:

https://www.holichicbymegha.com/pages/holichic-x-you