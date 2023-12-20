Breaking News
INOCYX Sets New Standard for Crypto Trading in India as FIU Approved Exchange with Fast KYC and Strong Compliance

Updated on: 20 December,2023 04:09 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia

INOCYX is a pioneering crypto exchange offering a secure and efficient trading experience for users across the globe.

INOCYX proudly announces the launch of its trading services to users across India. With more than 15 cryptocurrencies to choose from, INOCYX offers an extensive range of options and is well-positioned to redefine the global crypto market landscape.


In November, our team made a splash at the Singapore Fintech Festival, where it introduced cutting-edge features of the exchange that demonstrate our dedication to innovation and captivated the international fintech community.


In October, the exchange strengthened its position by forming a major partnership with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), further demonstrating its commitment to trustworthiness and compliance.


A list of individuals registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) who are permitted to provide crypto services in India was recently revealed by the government, marking a significant milestone for the country's crypto industry.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary made this formal revelation in a written declaration to the Lower house of the Parliament in the first week of December. Notably, INOCYX has made an impressive appearance on the list.

With INOCYX’s custom-built trading engine, two-factor authentication (2FA) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) users can expect a streamlined and robust trading experience.

About INOCYX:

INOCYX is a pioneering crypto exchange offering a secure and efficient trading experience for users across the globe. The exchange is well-positioned to dominate the global crypto market with its highly efficient trading engine and robust security measures.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

