Inside story of SpaceMantra: A Brand Out To Revolutionize the Construction Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many people, including homemakers, to embark on an entrepreneurial journey and pursue their passion. It has helped many small businesses begin a new journey.

Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, Space Mantra

While some adopted tech innovation, others pivoted to online sales and saw their business grow. The construction and interior industry is also widely benefited. From raw materials and tools to interior and hardware items, the industry witnessed all-time high sales. Capitalising on this growing demand was Spacemantra, a Pioneering B2B online platform for construction & design industry startup that was started in 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic had hit the country.

This highly design-oriented company started in 2021 when Nidhi Aggarwal, a Gold Medallist in B.E. (Civil) from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, was fuelled by her drive to address the pain points of the interior design and construction industry. Nidhi, an engineer by qualification and innovator by passion, had decided early in her career to walk the path of entrepreneurship. As a mother of two boys, she wanted to start something fresh once they grew up as she would have more time in hand to focus. Seeing the growing need for digital solutions and organised services in the coming future, she decided to venture into building a platform for the construction and interior industry. Her keen eye for detail and passion for learning new things; led her to earn a Diploma in Interior Designing, wherein she handled numerous designs and built residential and commercial projects thereafter.

During the lockdown, she started working and researching a few ideas and then had a chance to meet Mr Anoop Kumar Mittal, who is also an alumnus of Thapar University and ex CMD of NBCC. They had an exchange of ideas, and coincidentally Mr Mittal was also working on some ideas to solve the problems faced in the construction industry. They brought together their impeccable taste in problem-solving skills, design, and aesthetics and came together with the dream of building their brand.

“It has been an honour to start SpaceMantra along with an industry veteran who understands the industry in and out and has an undying passion and drive at this age to see SpaceMantra grow exponentially and be a one-stop solution for all the stakeholders”, adds Nidhi Aggarwal.

Currently, the company has more than 500 users on its platform and has tied up with around 400 brands with over 1,00,000 listed products. With approx 100 employees in the company, SpaceMantra is supplying across India and plans to open 3-4 more warehouses in the National Capital Region (NCR).