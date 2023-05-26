Inside The Mind Of Bestselling Author Arushi Vats | An Exclusive Interview

Arushi Vats has authored five books.

An Exclusive Interview With Bestselling Author Arushi Vats

After the success of her novel My Better Half Forever, She published a fantasy cum mythology novel titled The Royal Peacock Crown. The book garnered a lot of attention from the readers for its unique storytelling form and the blend of fantasy and Indian mythology. Her books have been featured in many digital news articles.

Arushi Vats has also received prestigious awards and certificates for her achievement as well as contribution in the literature field. With more fuelling optimism and instilled hope, Arushi strives to work on her sixth novel, bringing her exceptional style of storytelling to surprise her readers again soon in the near future. All of her books have been published by Notion Press. She has written a poetry book, a book of short stories, two romance novels and one novel based on the theme of fantasy- Indian mythology. Her book When Broken Hearts Meet was admired for being thoroughly entertaining despite its simple elements.

Here are some excerpts from our exclusive interview with Author Arushi Vats

As an author, how do you infuse energy and excitement into your writing process to keep readers captivated from beginning to end?

Arushi Vats - Well, keeping yourself motivated is difficult. Sometimes, due to lack of motivation, we self-sabotage ourselves by not writing consistently. Despite time-constraints, I make sure that I occupy myself by reading books, so that I am able to write more efficiently.

I have a vast, imaginative mind so writing comes to me naturally and building the plot of the storyline is less strenuous. Talking about keeping the readers engrossed, I dont know how I am able to create the magic when it comes to writing novels.

What inspired you to pursue writing as a career, and how does Arushi Vats channel that passion into your storytelling?

Arushi Vats - Initially, I think I did not plan for pursuing writing as a career. It all just happened gradually. After completing my graduation, I wrote a poetry book, and in the following year, published a novel and then it occurred to me that I have the dormant potential to write creatively; whether it is penning down a novel or poems.

Converting passion into storytelling is not a piece of cake. There are many ideas running through your head and all you have to do is make sure that you de-clutter the random thoughts and only focus on the right idea which creates your story. A story without deep, intense emotions and complex characters is like a rose without its thorns. While I write a novel, my intention is to jot down a compelling story with a gripping narrative.

Caption: Books By Author Arushi Vats

Could you share an exhilarating moment from your writing journey when you felt an electric connection with your characters and their stories?

Arushi Vats - While I was writing my fifth book The Royal Peacock Crown, a moment came in the story, when I enjoyed the conversation between Vivaan and Shipra. The way Vivaan guides her towards her destiny is fulfilling and thrilling. I felt like I was also a part of the adventure that Shipra undertook to find her life purpose.

In my other novel My Better Half Forever , the agony, internal struggles and fear of Malvika was palpable and touching. How Malvika’s fears and anxiety are deeply embedded that the hurt of being left behind by Rahul is deeply moving. As a writer, understanding Malvika’s onerous efforts to push her past away and welcoming the future with no false hope despite all the obstacles was understandable.

In today’s complex and unpredictable world, nothing is set in stone. People change, circumstances and situations can backfire your planned life so Rahul and Malvika’s emotions could be felt irrevocably.

How do you approach crafting dynamic and engaging dialogue that brings your characters to life and keeps readers eagerly turning the pages?

Arushi Vats - Actually, I don’t overthink about creating dialogues. While I am writing the storyline, I imagine the character’s like two friends talking to each other after a long time, or passengers sitting in the train and chit-chatting before their final destination arrives.

With your books known for their fast-paced narratives, how do you maintain a relentless momentum while ensuring the story remains coherent and engaging?

Arushi Vats - As a matter of fact, When I start writing a novel, I don’t think about how I am going to end the story. My aim is to keep experimenting with the plot and question myself as a writer, as to what I would do in a particular situation if I were the protagonist. A writer cannot be separate from the story and the characters playing a major role in it.

Apart from the protagonist, other characters also play a vital part in the story and so I feel that it is because of side characters that the fate of the protagonist lies in their hands besides external situations, and circumstances.

Can you share a quote from your latest novel that you like the most and what meaning do you make out of that quote?

Arushi Vats - “Shipra, if you dont climb the mountain, you will always have the

anxiety of not reaching your destination. Just because the journey seems

disconcerting, does not mean you should not continue walking the path that

is ordained for you.”

Spiritually, I like this quote from my novel The Royal Peacock Crown. There is a conversation happening back and forth between Vivaan and Shipra. Vivaan is motivating her to lead ahead with perseverance and find her Destination, even if it might be walking alone.

What I interpret from this quote is that we must be prepared to endure all hardships and overcome any obstacle that may come our way, but if we don’t get past that obstacle, then the anxiety of not having crossed that barrier will always be there. Later, regret replaces the feeling of anxiety. Conquering our anxiety is never easy, but not making an effort is also crippling and disrupting our life purpose.