Inspiration to young artists; Vijay Kumarmath, the journey of Blastronick

Vijay Kumarmath, better known in the music business as Blastronick, is a 19-year-old from Karnataka.

Vijay Kumarmath AKA Blastronick, the upcoming music prodigy

He began his musical career at the age of sixteen. Vijay was influenced by his mother, a Hindustani classical vocalist, from an early age. He grew up witnessing his mother perform music, so music was ingrained in him from a young age, which piqued his interest.

Blastronick began his musical career at 16 to do something distinctive for the audience. When Vijay works on a music piece and becomes emotionally attached to it, he feels tremendously driven. He thinks that music is an excellent medium for conveying emotions.

Vijay stumbled upon FI studio, a digital audio workstation, while looking for ways to learn more about music. He viewed multiple videos in which Vijay learned about various genres, ranging from 128 bpm to 150 bpm trap music. During this time, he came across DJ MASS on Instagram, who encouraged and signed him to his label. Furthermore, Blastronick, DJ Mass and DJ Jazz collaborated on a track called Maahee – which is available to stream on all platforms. This interaction exceeded his expectations, and he accepted the offer with great joy.

Blastronick kept working hard and was able to collaborate with Jizzy from Sri Lanka, with whom he released a song called Khwaab. The unique aspect of this tune was that it was released by Senter Records on Vijay's birthday, February 7th. The track also received over 55,000 Spotify streams in just 2 to 3 months, which was remarkable.

According to Vijay Kumarmath, "When it comes to production, I constantly attempt to incorporate Indian elements to make my work stand apart."

Vijay had the opportunity to fly to Sri Lanka in December 2021, where he met several excellent producers and DJs. Vijay was also interviewed by YES FM Hq (English radio in Sri Lanka) and Decibel. LK by journalist Yazmin Yousuf was an entirely new experience for him. Blastronick represented India in the Senter music festival hosted at Excel World Entertainment on March 12th, 2022, with DJ KATCH and DJ MASS in Sri Lanka. This was a significant accomplishment for him because he represented his country at 19.

Vijay has three additional projects in the works, two with Senter Records and the other with a renowned music label. Furthermore, Vijay also plans to release his album shortly.

Vijay was influenced by renowned DJs while learning about music, including Martin Garrix, Brooks, Aero Chord, Nucleya, and Lost Stories. His favourite artist is Martin Garrix, who is heavily influenced by his sounds. Vijay's greatest ambition is to work alongside him; he feels he is the finest.

Vijay appreciates his parents and friends for encouraging him to pursue a profession in music throughout his journey. He feels that all he has accomplished in music would not have been possible without his parents' support and belief in him.