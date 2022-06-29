Inspiring Story Of A Multi-Talented Film Director- Sharaz Sikander, Founder of SS Films

Sharaz Sikander is trying to balance his passion and profession together, like other youngsters.

He is a 27 years old young, energetic, and visionary Filmmaker from Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, who has influenced the entire filmmaking industry. Sharaz Sikander is the proud CEO and founder of Sharaz Sikander Films- A premier Production house. He has directed more than 40 music videos for various agencies, which have attained millions of views.

Since childhood, he had a keen interest in cameras and photography. He has completed his M.A. from Jammu University and Studied Journalism and Mass Communication at IGNOU through correspondence mode. Sikander had a very humble beginning in his journey of becoming a filmmaker; his determination and persistence to learn and improve skills and knowledge have helped a ton to get recognized for his short films at such a young age. Sharaz left no stone unturned for showcasing his direction skills in his documentary and short films.

In the beginning, it was too hard for Sharaz to pursue his dreams to become a Popular Filmmaker. But due to his exceptional work for the documentary project for U.S. Embassy and music videos for tips official, he is now considered the best Music video director in Kashmir. Sharaz Sikander's top projects include Ae mere Dil k chain (Tips), Nigaaro (KB Studio), Haider Haider (Tips), Kamli wale (SS Films), Dohe (KB Studio), Bye-bye (Tariq Presdesi), Shayar Bana Baitha (SS Films), etc.

Sikander uses to handle all work single-handed, you can call him a one-man army. Despite being Director, he is also a cinematographer, editor, colorist, and writer and has many more talents. He had worked harder and spent a lot of money, and dedication to attain his current position! Sikander's story has been inspiring so far, but there is a lot more to the level, and that will come soon enough.

Young Talents like Sharaz Sikander are a living example of leading a successful and happier life and an awakening for clueless teenagers worldwide. His new music video “Fareb” will release soon in first week of July, which is shoot, edited and directed by Sharaz himself.

