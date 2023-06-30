Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Mumbai Juhu held on 15th June 2023

Incredible DG Rtn. Arun Bhargava delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the importance of Rotary's mission and encouraging the newly installed leadership to pursue their goals with passion and dedication.

L-R : Alpha President Rtn. R. Sridhar , Incredible President Rtn.Arun Wadhwa, Incredible District Governor Rtn. Arun Bhargava, Incredible AG Rtn.Rohini Parab, Incredible Secretary Rtn. Subhashish Mazumdar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rotary Club of Mumbai Juhu proudly announces the successful completion of its Installation Ceremony held on June 15, 2023, at the elegant Flags Banquet Hall in Andheri West. The event marked the formal induction of Mr. Arun M Wadhwa as President and his esteemed Board of Directors, who will steer the club towards new heights during their term for the year 2023-2024.

The Installation Ceremony was graced by the presence of the distinguished Chief Guest, Incredible DG Rtn. Arun Bhargava, whose remarkable achievements, and commitment to service have inspired many Rotarians. Accompanying Incredible DG Rtn. Arun Bhargava was the Incredible First Lady, Rtn. Seema Bhargava, who added grace and charm to the occasion.

Incredible DG Rtn. Arun Bhargava delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the importance of Rotary's mission and encouraging the newly installed leadership to pursue their goals with passion and dedication.

During the event, President Arun Wadhwa outlined his vision for the incredible year ahead and rolled out plans for the coming year. His strategic approach and dedication to service underscore the club's commitment to making a lasting impact in the community.

The Installation Ceremony witnessed a gathering of more than 15 PDG’s from the Rotary Dist. 3141 College of Governors. The Rotary Dist. 3141 was also represented by over 24 district officials at the event, demonstrating their support for the Rotary Club of Mumbai Juhu and its new leadership.

A highlight of the evening was the presence of 19 Incredible Presidents from other Rotary Clubs. Their participation reinforced the spirit of camaraderie and collaboration that is synonymous with Rotary International.

Following the Installation Ceremony, guests enjoyed a delightful dinner and a selection of refreshing cocktails, fostering a cordial atmosphere for networking, and forging new connections among Rotary members and guests.

The Rotary Club of Mumbai Juhu extends its sincere gratitude to Incredible DG Rtn. Arun Bhargava and the Incredible First Lady, Rtn. Seema Bhargava, for their esteemed presence as Chief Guests and to all the dignitaries, guests, and fellow Rotarians who made the event a resounding success.

About Rotary Club of Mumbai Juhu:

The Rotary Club of Mumbai Juhu is an NGO dedicated to community service and humanitarian projects in Mumbai. The Club aims to make a positive impact by engaging in projects that uplift local communities, promote education, improve healthcare, and support various social causes.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Mumbai Juhu, please visit their Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/RCofMJ?mibextid=ZbWKwL