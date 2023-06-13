Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate Announces Level 1 Results for May 2023 Global Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Foundation Examination

Shreya Raghavan from Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai, secured the top rank in the student exam with 76.47 percent. Ankur Rustagi, Senior Consultant, EY GDS attained the top rank with 86.76 percent in the professional exam.

IRM India Affiliate has announced the results for their Level 1 May 2023 Global ERM Foundation exam. Shreya Raghavan, a Student of Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai, secured the all-India rank with 76.47% in the student exam, while Ankur Rustagi, Senior Consultant, EY GDS, achieved the all-India rank with 86.76% in the professional exam. IRM, headquartered in the UK, is the world’s leading professional body in ERM and has been driving excellence for over 35 years across 143 countries.

Kosha Parekh, IRMCert, Director of Academics, IRM India Affiliate, said:

“I would like to extend my best wishes to the All-India Rank Holders and all the other candidates who have successfully cleared the IRM's Global Level 1 ERM May 2023 Examination. ERM has evolved to be deeply integrated into the governance and culture of every organisation. With an ERM outlook, you develop an understanding of all areas of risk in any domain or sector and become a complex problem solver, analytical thinker and an excellent negotiator. As a country, India needs to build a robust risk-resilient ecosystem through a community of adept risk professionals. I warmly welcome our next batch to our growing global community of risk-intelligent leaders."

Senior Consultant, EY GDS, Ankur Rustagi, says: "IRM's Level 1 has been one of the most comprehensive certifications in Enterprise Risk Management. A very sound approach and guidance were provided by the institute, including the study materials and detailed interactive sessions. Many learnings from this global certification can be directly applied to my professional role as a consultant in ERM. Anyone who wants to start their journey in risk management should take this certification to gain the best understanding of the subject. I will also be taking up IRM's level 2 and gaining the IRMCert designation."

Shreya Raghavan, a Student of Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai, said, "Preparing for and clearing the IRM's Level 1 examination involved dismantling and restructuring my previous ideas of business strategy, incorporating perspectives that I hadn't used before. To consider business decisions from the angle of risk management is to place yourself in the shoes of a risk professional. It involves understanding the many nuances and intricacies of decision-making that extend beyond the theory that you learn. The materials provided gave me the framework and the tools necessary for a risk-centric approach to strategy. Above this, one must apply their knowledge into real-life scenarios to truly entrench themselves into the world of risk management.”

Risk management has become a critical need of the hour when the world is witnessing innumerable untoward incidents pertaining to businesses. To be prepared to tackle such unforeseen circumstances, India, as a country, needs to encourage and create a more holistic and strong risk-resilient ecosystem. Hence, we aim to build a fundamental understanding and inculcate the skills of risk expertise and knowledge among young professionals from junior-to-senior executives to add value to their respective organisations.

The Institute of Risk Management is the world's leading professional body for ERM qualifications and memberships (Levels 1 to 5). IRM publishes research and, guidance, professional standards across the globe. Our members (including members of the Institute of Operational Risk) work in all industries, in all risk disciplines, and across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors in more than 143 countries.

With 360 exam centres in India, candidates can earn IRM designations by pursuing the global examinations through IRM India Affiliate. IRM India Affiliate has entered into knowledge partnerships with Invest India, the National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Ministry of MSME), Eduvanz, JB Boda Group, CNBC TV18, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), Ultra Tech Cement Limited, Reliance Jio, Cipla and Bombay Chartered Accountants Society. IRM India Affiliate has also collaborated with NMIMS to launch India's first professional programmes in ERM covering IRM's exams and, earlier, launched a report with AICTE (under the Ministry of Education) on ERM and the Indian Higher Education System. In addition, it also runs The CRO Circle with Deloitte India's Risk Advisory. IRM recently ventured into the school segment through collaboration with Mindler to develop risk literacy among children through Enterprise Risk Career Program.