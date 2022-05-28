International Conference of Technology- PiCET organized by Parul University

PiCET was graced by international scholars from USA, UK, Canada, France & Iran.

Chief Guest, the Chairman of AICTE, made important announcements for Engineering curriculums.

Vadodara’s Parul University has been establishing itself as one of the leading Engineering institutes in the state and the country by putting Indian Education on the globe. The University’s one such global effort is the Parul University International Conference on Engineering & Technology (PiCET), held annually, which gathers scholars from all over the world under one roof for keynote lectures, original research presentations and technical deliberations.

PiCET was organized on 21 & 22nd May 2022 on ‘Smart and Sustainable Developments in Engineering & Technology.’ The Chief Guest of the event was Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe (Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education) and the Guest of Honor was Mr Nilesh M Desai (Director, SAC, ISRO, Ahmedabad). The conference was graced by international scholars, namely Dr Mohammad Nami (Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Iran), Prof Tu Nguyen (Kennesaw State University, USA), Dr. Manolo Dulva HINA (Ecole Ingenieurs Engineering School, Paris), Dr Andrew Ware (University of South Wales, UK) and Dr M.V Reddy (Senior Researcher, Nouveau Monde Graphite, Canada).

Over 500 research papers were presented on stage despite 2 years of the pandemic in 8 Technical Tracks in the fields of technology like IT, Computer Science, Civil, Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, among others which were forwarded for publishing in SCOPUS indexed AIP (American Institute of Physics) Publishing. Moreover, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition organized by Indian Space Application Center was also on display at the Parul University Campus.

Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe was quoted as saying, “University curriculums need to be revised every year so that our education is up to date.” The Chairman of AICTE also made some important announcements for technical education, including undertaking a multidisciplinary approach to curriculums, providing innovation support and major and minor engineering degrees. He also mentioned the establishment of 4 teacher training centres across the country, one being right here in Vadodara.