International singer Shivangi Sharma gets candid about her musical journey

Singer Shivangi Sharma who rose the Indian flag higher by her representing the country at an international platform and making the nation proud.

Shivangi Sharma

Soulful singer and an artist of first grade, Shivangi never fails to surprise everyone. Recently, we got into a candid conversation with her and here’s what she spoke to us…

Tell us something about this collaboration that you recently did with DJ Bravo?

To Be honest I never ever thought about to collab with him it was just his Idea only since 2019 only that we should do some collab together cause we know each other from so long. And then after also he was constantly asking me to create something for us together. This song I made only for myself in February and then once again he asked that did u prepare something for us and that’s when I thought that this social message song would be sounding fantastic if the msg wud go through DJ and I sent him this track. And he just loved it in one go only.

You’re an international star, how does it feel representing India at such a huge platform?

I’ve been thinking about this international star thing in my head since 2015-16 but never knew how to go about it. When I already did soooo many shows and all in India then after I needed something bigger to do in life that’s when Universe started Manifesting this dream of mine. To be honest it’s a big responsibility as well cause In abroad shows, lot of local ppl I mean apart from Indian also join in and then they ask which country she’s from and wow she’s good Mahn. So my whole purpose is to do my 1000 % and make india proud everywhere.

How do you maintain your lifestyle? When do you do your riyaaz especially when travelling?

Well that’s takes a real real efforts. Because lot of time cause of traveling and jet lag Feel lethargic but that’s when u have to motivate yourself by listening great music or watch great performances on YouTube so that I instantly feel charged up.

Seeing the current trends of music what do you think will be your next to do?

Honestly I would choose to do only that music which could give a lil social msg to the people out there even in a small way. I don’t follow trends at all cause I’ve never done any trending thing in my life at all cause I never make songs on Booze, Brands, Cars, Girls, Guns and anything which shows off all these things.

Are you open to pop and Bollywood fusion?

Yes, absolutely open to pop and Bollywood fusion…

That’s a small conversation with Shivangi. We wish her much luck and success!!