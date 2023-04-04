Internationally-Trained Celebrity MUA Ishitta Chowdhary and Poonam Ranjan Chowdhary revolutionize Lucknow’s makeup game through KNK Academy.

In her own experience as a makeup learner, Ishitta noticed the gap in Lucknow’s makeup industry.

With an evident focus on introducing international-level makeup in Lucknow, celebrity MUA Ishitta Chowdhary & renowned makeup expert Mrs. Poonam Ranjan Chowdhary have made it a point to not just offer the best & latest makeup services in the city but also offer a holistic makeup education in Lucknow. With their expertise in makeup and beauty services and their commitment to providing the best possible services, both Ishitta & Poonam are changing the makeup game through their makeup academy in Lucknow, one student at a time!

In her own experience as a makeup learner, Ishitta noticed the gap in Lucknow’s makeup industry. After realising, the need for better makeup education in Uttar Pradesh, she made it a point to offer international-level education in a tier-2 city like Lucknow.

The mother-daughter duo believes in learning, exploring, and most importantly imparting the knowledge gained to those who are interested in learning the art of makeup. Apart from bringing the latest trends and international makeup techniques to the city, KNK Academy is also creating a new generation of makeup artists who can compete with their peers in big cities. From introducing creative & fashion makeup in the city, which was previously limited to big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore to teaching SFX makeup, Ishitta shares her experience to widen her students' horizons.

With carefully crafted courses, the makeup-expert duo ensures that the students at KNK Academy not only receive a global perspective on makeup and beauty but also get hands-on experience as well.

Know the pioneers:



Poonam Ranjan Chowdhary

Poonam Ranjan Chowdhary, an internationally-certified cosmetologist, an experienced makeup artist, and the founder of KNK Salon & Makeup Studio is one of the most experienced and learned makeup experts in Lucknow. With multiple certifications from different countries along with more than a decade of hands-on experience, she is one of the most sought-after makeup artists in Lucknow. “Since I’ve been in this industry for more than a decade now, I want to use my experience and teach students what I have learned so far. Both Ishitta and I keep on upgrading our skills with new international courses so that we can offer our students an edge over their peers.

Ishitta Chowdhary

The growth of KNK Salon & Makeup Studio as a trailblazer in the industry can be attributed to the young, passionate, and seasoned Celebrity MUA Ishitta Chowdhary. Having worked with celebrities in India and international exposure from New York, Dubai, London, Manchester, Russia, Bangkok, and more, Ishitta has an insight into the world of makeup that is unique to her.

With Ishitta’s expertise, she ensures that every student at KNK Academy receives the best possible education and training as she inducts them into the makeup world. Talking about her passion Ishitta said, “With KNK Academy, I just want to make sure anyone who is interested in learning makeup gets the best possible knowledge without having to travel far and wide. I want to bring global education right to the heart of Uttar Pradesh & offer the kind of education that I wanted to have when I was learning makeup.”



The vision of this exceptional mother-daughter duo from Lucknow is to continue learning internationally and keep makeup education in Lucknow updated with global standards, trends, and techniques. With each new course and batch, KNK Academy is poised to elevate Lucknow's makeup scene to the Global Beauty Industry level.