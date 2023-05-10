Interview with Dr. Sahil Lal: Expanding Metro Hospital's Reach Internationally

Dr. Sahil Lal, the Director of Metro Hospital, has been actively working towards expanding the hospital's reach internationally.

The hospital, known for its world-class healthcare facilities and expert medical professionals, recently opened its second branch, the Muscat Premier Polyclinic, in Oman. In this interview, Dr. Lal talks about his plans for further expansion and his vision for promoting medical tourism.

Congratulations on the launch of Muscat Premier Polyclinic. Can you tell us more about the hospital and its facilities?

Thank you. Muscat Premier Polyclinic is a state-of-the-art medical centre that offers world-class healthcare facilities to people in Oman and the surrounding regions. The hospital is equipped with modern medical technologies and a team of highly qualified doctors and healthcare professionals to provide exceptional patient care. Our facilities include a fully-equipped diagnostic center, a 24-hour pharmacy, and an emergency department that is open 24/7. We also have exclusive features like the Musculoskeletal Pain Clinic, Endocrinology Clinic, and a Well Woman Clinic, to name a few.

That sounds impressive. How did you choose Oman as your second location after Cambodia?

Oman is a strategic location for us, and we saw a huge potential for growth in the healthcare sector. The country has a rapidly growing population, and the demand for quality healthcare is increasing. We saw this as an opportunity to expand our reach and bring our expertise to the people of Oman. We also have a strong tie-up with the Oman government, which has been instrumental in our success.

What are your future plans for expansion?

We are currently looking at several countries in the Middle East and Africa for further expansion. Our aim is to bring the best possible medical facilities to people in these regions and provide them with affordable and accessible healthcare. We are also exploring the possibility of setting up hospitals in countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

You have mentioned promoting medical tourism. Can you tell us more about your plans for that?

Yes, we are very focused on promoting medical tourism. Our aim is to provide patients from around the world with the best healthcare facilities and a comfortable stay. We are working on creating special packages that include travel expenses, accommodation, and medical treatments. We want to make medical tourism a hassle-free experience for our patients.

Can you tell us more about the exclusive features of Muscat Premier Polyclinic?

Muscat Premier Polyclinic is unique in many ways. Our hospital has a team of dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to ensure that patients receive the best possible care. We have a fully equipped state-of-the-art lab, a team of skilled radiologists, non-invasive cardiologists, laboratory assistants, physiotherapists, and nurses. We also offer affordable healthcare and medicines to our patients.

That's impressive. Do you have any final thoughts or messages for our readers?

Yes, I would like to say that our hospital, Muscat Premier Polyclinic, is the choice of every medical professional in India to work in. We offer competitive salaries and benefits, as well as a supportive work environment. We are committed to providing the best possible care to patients around the world, and we invite patients to experience our world-class healthcare facilities. In the near future, we aim to promote medical tourism by bringing in the best healthcare facilities and inviting patients from all around the world, giving them various facilities and packages that include their stay, travel expenses, etc.