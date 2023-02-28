Introducing CHEEMA, the singer of blockbuster song Khaab Adhure

CHEEMA, a music artist, has launched three new songs this year named Khaab Adhure. As soon as those three songs came, the audience liked them so much that now it is CHEEMA’s new song.

CHEEMA was born on 09/02/2001 in Punjab, Jalandhar. Cheema currently lives in London. CHEEMA has completed his studies in Punjab.

CHEEMA has been very fond of music since childhood. In childhood, CHEEMA’s father used to recite old songs to CHEEMA, and CHEEMA used to be very happy listening to the songs. CHEEMA is the only son of his parents. And Cheema's family supports him a lot.

CHEEMA has studied music in Delhi for 5 years. He is very fond of classical music and loves listening to the songs of Pancham Da and Kishore Kumar. Music plays an important role in CHEEMA’s life. CHEEMA’s father also loved music. That's why CHEEMA is so attached to music, which means a lot to him.

CHEEMA follows a disciplined life where he has a fixed time for every work. He completes all the work by staying on time. CHEEMA says that if one wants to be successful in life and move ahead, then it is very important to respect time, and it is very important to live in the discipline. He had to complete her studies along with work, due to which he had a lot of trouble, but he did not leave music. CHEEMA has worked very hard in his life, and the result of his hard work is that today he is a big artist. Cheema often says that his mother has a big hand in his success because when everyone felt that Cheema would not be able to make a career in the music industry, it was his mother who believed in him a lot. It must have been very difficult for CHEEMA to handle the home as well as her work, but he managed to overcome this difficult situation.

Apart from this, we talk; CHEEMA is very fond of travelling; he likes to go to a new place and know that place. Today CHEEMA is very famous all over India. Everyone knows CHEEMA today. CHEEMA is an example not only in his city but also for every youth of the country who has a passion for fulfilling their dreams.