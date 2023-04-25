Introducing HAYD - the Newest Fashion Brand

The digital era we live in offers access to various worlds at our fingertips. One such extensive world is of clothing.

A fundamental choice for our living, we humans have made clothing a fashionable affair. There are thousands of brands to choose from, but if you care about the planet, only a few have taken the right direction. HAYD is the latest brand to join the bandwagon of sustainable fashion, but with its twist.

HAYD is a brand new, homegrown clothing line that aims to make clothing easy for us without taxing our planet. Although the concept is quite known now, HAYD wants to accomplish sustainability by reducing its impact on the environment with safe and fair manufacturing.

Founded by a trio of longtime school friends - Mihir Gadhvi, Satyansh Tiwari, and Prakhar Shrivastava - their fashion brand was born out of the need for an ethical, fashionable, and a sustainable homegrown brand.

HAYD uses the highest quality materials that are both ecological and socially responsible. They also prioritize fair labour practices, ensuring that all of their workers are treated with respect and paid fair wages. While sourcing materials, HAYD chooses suppliers who follow the same sustainable practices they believe in.

HAYD promises to bring modern and fresh designs to the masses, perfect for a wholesome clubbing night or a date.