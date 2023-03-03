Introducing Jolly Good Fellows - The JOY Project, Connect With Your Inner Spirit And Find The Joy Within!

Inner transformation& wellness retreat with us

JollyGood fellows is envisaged and born out of a desire and inspiration to launch a retreat aggregator platform that will run several programs in form of retreats across India and abroad intotally curated formats across properties that are nestled in the lap of nature.Jolly Good Fellows are a pack of crazy, jolly, and, joyous folks who have banded together to create zen experiences that will help you relax, unwind and rejuvenate. They have got one mission here - to crank up the joy dial in your life and what could be more fun than doing it with a bunch of fellow merrymakers?

Jolly Good Fellows have got a myriad of programs, tools, workshops, and retreats that roam across India and beyond, serving up a feast of fun for a diverse crowd - from kiddos to teenagers, young adults, senior execs, and entrepreneurial thrill-seekers! Their retreats are a happy gathering of kindred spirits, all on a quest to reignitethemselvesand enable their inner transformation and the missing joy factor.

Jolly Good Fellows’ inner transformation wellness retreats are a joyful convergence of souls on a mission to connect with their inner bliss. They have nestled these retreats in some of nature's finest settings - from mountain tops to seaside retreats - to help you rediscover your inner zen.

Their very first inner transformation & wellness retreat is planned from 26th April to 1st May at the beautiful and picturesque Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

The Retreat will be a 5-day transformational journey and an opportunity to enhance yourself by stepping out of your comfort zone, discovering inspiration, connecting with your higher self, building valuable connections with exceptional individuals, and experiencing moments of wonder.

Expect a wild and wacky combination of indoor workshops and outdoor shenanigans, all custom-fit to the members joining us for the particular retreat. The retreat includes life vision workshops, outdoor hikes, local activities and experiences, and all other things custom fit to make this journey a refreshing experience of your life. The retreat, along with the mindfulness workshops aimed at inner transformation and sync, will also be a house to fun and meaningful experiences aimed at connecting you to your inner self and cheering you up in delightful ways.

Payment Terms

The price tag for this one-time journey reads INR 95,000, plus 5% GST. Trust us, it's an investment in your happiness that'll pay off big time!

Secure your spot for the retreat with a 10% down payment, and the rest will be due by the 25th of March!

Connect - www.jollygoodfellows.net

Happening on: 26th April to 1st May

Happening at: Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

(Includes 5 nights and 6 days)

Only 24 slots | Registration starts: 1st March

For bookings contact -Amitabh Jolly, WhatsApp-+919034658799, info@jollygoodfellows.net.