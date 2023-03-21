Introducing Keventers' Vegan Scoops

The launch event for Keventers' first vegan delicacies was held on 17th March 2023.

The latest vegan range launch event was attended by lifestyle influencers. The purpose of the gathering was to demonstrate the brand-new line of vegan treats and make the members of the industry try them. This brand new range is 100% plant-based and gluten-free - a treat for people with dietary restrictions including gluten intolerance and dairy allergies. The two mouthwatering flavors — the Vegan Dark Chocolate is rich, creamy, and satisfyingly delicious and the Vegan strawberry has a delightful texture and taste that will make your day much sweeter!

Taste, texture, and flavor were all praised in the testimonials. It’s a perfect treat for summers with no artificial ingredients or added flavor. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Speaking on the new product launch, Mr. Agastya Dalmia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Keventers said, “We’re beyond thrilled to introduce our audience to the Tastiest Vegan Delicacy. We believe that everyone deserves exquisite treats without sacrificing taste—and we are confident that our customers will love the new Vegan range just as much as we do! As a brand, our goal is to always look out for innovation and reach audiences in new ways. Hence, with our new launch, we are proud to introduce something delightful for all.”

Commenting on the new range, Team PETA India says, “Dreamy and creamy and absolutely delightful—Keventers new vegan range is so out-of-this-world and delicious, PETA India simply had to recognize the range with our seal of approval. Now people who are lactose-intolerant or dairy-free for health, animal welfare, or other reasons, can enjoy Keventers too. Believe PETA India when we say, you’re sure to come back for seconds and thirds!”

A delicious vegan range made from coconut milk and a blend of premium ingredients, perfect for summer. They are available in consumer packs of 100 ml and 450 ml, priced at Rs.109 and Rs. 349 respectively.