Introducing London-based healer, trauma therapist and womb alchemist Safa Boga

Celebrities all over the world are opening up about womb trauma and London-based healer, trauma therapist and womb alchemist Safa Boga wants to help.

We are seeing a more and more celebrities being open about their own experiences with womb-related health challenges, such as BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo recently opening up publicly about her surgery to remove fibroids, many A-List celebrities including Dolly Parton, Halsey and Alexa Chung speaking candidly about living with endometriosis and Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson revealing her horror birth trauma experience.

Recently, in her self-written essay for ELLE that Serena Williams revealed that she ‘almost died after giving birth’, and that she didn’t ‘feel a connection’ with her daughter while pregnant.

On top of these celebrity examples, this year has also seen a huge rise in the popularity of distance healing , with many social media users documenting mental, spiritual and physical changes through watching therapy videos posted on TikTok. Reiki healing videos alone have received over 170M views on TikTok.

The world needs a lot of healing right now, and Safa Boga is a distance-healer, trauma therapist, and womb alchemist specialising in chronic conditions caused by childhood abuse and ancestral trauma.

She works with people all over the globe to help identify and has supported hundreds of people in healing the root cause of their conditions using techniques that have been described as “deeply transformative”. She works with clients both one-on-one and in groups and is the founder of both the School of Healing Alchemy, where she teaches her unique healing methods to other qualified therapists, and the Womb Room, which is a 10-day rebirthing journey and spiritual pilgrimage that helps clients to transform at an identity level.

Her career background couldn’t be further from her current practice: she worked in banking and tech for a decade but became fascinated by how the body retains and heals trauma whilst studying counselling, craniosacral therapy, and many other energy healing courses. Today, she has a Master’s degree in transpersonal wisdom studies and is planning to study for a PhD in group distance healing and holistic wellbeing. Supporting her many qualifications is a deep passion for her work, a mystical insight, and extensive work with plant medicines found in the Amazon rainforest.

With her reputation as a practitioner of integrated mind, body, and spirit healing work firmly established, Boga is expanding her brand through her programmes, courses, workshops, and for those unfamiliar with her work or who want to know more, through her podcast and free video content.

