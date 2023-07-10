Introducing Scube Housing: Young Student Entrepreneurs; Revolutionizing Student Living in Mumbai with Luxury Accommodation Inspired by American Dorm Culture.

Today, they are in the second year of Scube Housing, a groundbreaking startup founded last year by the dynamic young student entrepreneurs, Sound brothers.

Saran Singh Sound and Sehej Singh Sound aim to transform student housing in India. With a passion for bridging the gap that currently exists in the student housing sector, the brothers draw inspiration from their personal experiences studying in the United States and residing in dormitories. Scube Housing promises to provide a unique and unparalleled living experience for both boy and girl students in the heart of Mumbai's upscale JVPD Vile Parle area. They are located a few meters, walking distance away from SVKM'S

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

As young entrepreneurs in their early twenties, Saran.S and Sehej.S have witnessed firsthand the incredible benefits and convenience that American-style dormitories offer to students. Recognizing the lack of similar options in India, they set out on a mission to bring this concept to their home country and raise the bar for student accommodations.

Scube premium student Housing stands out from the crowd by offering luxury housing options exclusively designed for students, ensuring a comfortable and stimulating environment that promotes academic success and personal growth while retaining the homely feel. The startup combines the best aspects of dorm culture with a touch of Indian home feels and hospitality by providing a 24/7 onsite helper.

One of the key features that sets Scube Housing apart is its prime location in the prestigious Juhu Vile Parle area. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and proximity to renowned educational institutions like Nmims, Mithibai and Mukesh Patel college, Juhu Scheme provides the perfect backdrop for a dynamic student community. Scube Housing strategically selected this area to ensure easy access to educational facilities, entertainment venues, and other amenities, all while offering a safe and secure environment.

This young startup takes pride in meticulously curating its living spaces, which are specifically designed and equipped with printers, projector, coffee machine etc..to meet the needs and preferences of modern students. The accommodations feature themed contemporary architecture, stylish interiors, and state-of-the-art facilities, including high-speed internet, study areas, recreational spaces, and round-the-clock security. The brothers understand that a well-designed living environment can have a profound impact on a student's overall well-being and academic performance.

Additionally, Scube Housing fosters a strong sense of community among its residents. Recognizing the importance of social connections and collaboration, the startup organizes regular events and activities that encourage interaction and

the exchange of ideas. By creating an engaging and supportive community, this student housing aims to enhance the overall student experience and provide a home away from home.

"We are thrilled to bring the concept of luxury student housing to India and are constantly working on student feedbacks and needs," says the co-founder of Scube Housing, reflecting on their journey. "Having experienced the incredible benefits of foreign dorm culture ourselves, we are excited to bridge the gap that exists in the Indian student housing sector. Our aim is to provide a comfortable, secure, and inspiring living space where students can thrive academically and personally."

As Scube Housing paves the way for a

new era in student housing, it aims to make a lasting impact on the educational landscape of India.

