Investing in Nifty 50 Stocks - 5 Benefits for Beginners

Investing in the stock market is an exciting endeavor but can be a daunting task for beginners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, novice investors have a plethora of options to choose from when it comes to investing. Thus, determining where to allocate their capital can be challenging. Here comes the potential avenue for investing, the Nifty 50. Nifty 50 is a common term that you all might have heard of.

So, what benefits can beginners get from investing in Nifty 50 stocks? Let’s find out.

How to Invest in Nifty 50 Stocks List?

The Nifty 50 index constitutes India’s top 50 largest and most liquid companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. These companies are leaders and most reputed in their respective sectors. The Nifty 50 stocks list comprises companies like:

Asian Paints Share Price - Rs. 3,295

ICICI Bank Share Price - Rs. 915

ITC Share Price - Rs. 450

Reliance Share Price - Rs. 2,500

TCS Share Price - Rs. 3,225

Tata Motors Share Price - Rs. 580

How can you invest in the Nifty 50 stocks list? To invest in Nifty 50 stocks, there are two options:

Investors can buy stocks directly from the exchange at the same percentage as their weightage in Nifty 50. Investors can also buy Index Mutual Funds that track the Nifty 50. These funds replicate the Nifty 50 by having the same 50 stocks in the same proportion. So, you can directly invest in these mutual funds to get exposure to the Nifty 50 stocks.

Dhan is your one-stop solution for trading and investing. With Dhan’s lightning-fast app and advanced online tools and features, beginners can start their investing journey seamlessly. Beginners can also check the Nifty 50 stocks list, Nifty Next 50 companies, Finnifty companies, and others at Dhan’s Nifty Stocks List.

What are the 5 Benefits of Investing in Nifty 50 Stocks?

Investing in the Nifty 50 stocks can be very beneficial for beginners for the following reasons:

1. Good Return Potential

The Nifty 50 stocks list includes the leading and blue-chip companies in the Indian stock market. They have offered great returns in the past and have the potential of providing great returns in the future. For beginners, investing in these companies can be fruitful.

2. Lower Volatility

Nifty 50 companies are large and established, so they have the resilience to weather short-term volatility and bounce back. By investing in Nifty 50 companies, beginners can reduce the volatility in their portfolios and the risk of significant losses.

3. Trusted and Leading Companies

The Nifty 50 index comprises India’s top 50 largest and most liquid companies listed on the NSE. These Nifty 50 companies are leaders and most reputed in their respective sectors as they have demonstrated strong business fundamentals and consistent growth. By investing in these companies, beginners can gain a sense of security and confidence.

4. Liquidity

If beginners invest in small-cap companies, they may not get the desired liquidity. However, this is not the case with Nifty 50 stocks as they are established and large companies. They are actively traded, thus providing the necessary liquidity.

5. Lower Investment

NIFTY 50 index funds mirror the NIFTY 50 index, so there’s no need for a team of analysts to help the fund manager make decisions. This means there’s less active buying and selling of stocks, which lowers the cost of managing the fund. As a result, you’ll pay lower fees as an investor.

Conclusion

By keeping these benefits in mind, beginners can make smart choices about investing in Nifty 50 stocks. Beginners must also understand that doing their own research can help them make better choices. Along with that, they must consider their risk tolerance and goals before investing.

If you’re excited about investing, download Dhan’s lightning-fast app and start your investing journey!