Invisible way to a happy smile

One of India’s most affordable Aligner brands, Glowsmiles.

Your smile is the first thing people may notice about you and we understand your need to make it look the best! While the other teeth aligning options in the market might be time consuming and expensive, not mentioning might make you look bad while the treatment is going on, Glowsmiles’ invisible and transparent aligners take care of all your concerns.

What started in 2021 in Mumbai, is now present in 13+ cities across India. With a team of efficient dentists, Glowsmiles is one of the leading aligner brands in the country with an exponential growth rate due to its competitive costs and excellent service.

What makes Glowsmiles different from traditional teeth aligning methods is its accessibility, comfort and cost effectiveness. The fact that customers are treated from their comfort of their homes which makes their treatment significantly faster, is what attracts more and more people towards Glowsmiles.

THE PROCESS

The process of getting glowsmiles aligners is as simple as first booking a free consultation session on Glowsmiles’ website. You can book a Free Scan on : https://glowsmiles.in/glowsmiles-aligners/. Soon after a consultant comes to visit you where they will take a few scans, discuss the plans most suitable for you and answer any possible questions you may have. The scans are then analysed by a crew of orthodontists who can show you your progress during the course of your treatment. Upon selection of a plan, you get your invisible aligners to start to process of making your smile more beautiful than ever!

POCKET FRIENDLY PRICES

Glowsmiles believes that a smile should be affordable for all. There are two plans, one being the GlowAlign basic which starts at just Rs. 41,999 for a period of 10 months. The other, which is GlowAlign Premium, starts at just Rs. 59,999 for up to a duration of 24 months. Both these plans have easy EMI options along with safe and trusted payment partners like FIBE, Shopse, Razorpay and SaveIn that can make it possible for anybody to invest in their dazzling smile! Click here to know more.

While being extremely convenient and pocket-friendly, Glowsmiles also takes on an array of different types of cases where alignment is needed. Right from cases of cross bite, spaces or gaps in teeth and midline shift to cases of protrusion and crowding of teeth. No matter what the issue is, Glowsmiles’ aligners can fix it with just the right consultation and treatment.

Now that we have seen all the ways you can correct your teeth easily for your smile, let’s look at some functional benefits of aligning your teeth that play a major role in your oral health.

1. Crowded teeth can cause extreme cavity problems, hence correcting them can keep you away from toothaches!

2. Aligners can give you a better biting and chewing alignment which does in turn, affect your oral hygiene.

3. Fixed braces treatment has a lot of food restrictions and maintaining oral hygiene is a big issue, but not with aligners.