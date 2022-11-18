IPE: Transforming students into global leaders

Know how IPE has become a premier management institute that creates global business leaders, year after year.

The Indian management education terrain has succeeded in positioning itself among the best spots that generate global business leaders. The global market has seen a surge in candidates equipped to drive various verticals at mega-corporations and multi-national companies. And a sizable chunk of these candidates with leadership skills are from Indian colleges that have management education as their prime programme.

The leap in the number of top quality B-schools in the country has made India’s education scenario much sought after by corporate and government sector employers. With the economic revival and liberalised market arena paving the way for added employment opportunities and top-level positions at the management levels, the B-schools in India too have stepped up their task of creating global business leaders.

Among the many B-schools in India, one stands head and shoulders above the rest with long years of experience, a well-charted out curriculum and an exemplary faculty. The Hyderabad-based Institute of Public Enterprise ( IPE ), which came into being in 1964 as an autonomous non-profit society, is the country’s most sought after AICTE-approved management Institute of the current era. With glorious history and a fascinating track record on its side, IPE has been galloping its way up the ladder through the deployment of the most modern means of learning processes. These have, in fact, proclaimed its trustworthiness in the midst of graduates and their parents as well as recruiters looking for the best.

Equipping students with requisite skills

Post the rollout of its first two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme in 1995, IPE has made it a point the students who pass out of its campus are armed with the requisite skills that call for top-level management jobs. IPE’s learning processes have embedded in itself management education, research, consultancy, and training as the core aspects. These have proved to be a shot in the arm for the institute as the task of offering skilled human resources to meet the requirements of the industry has been completed with immense every year. Besides, one prime requisite for global business leaders is the ability to anticipate well in advance and respond to the needs of the industry they work in. With management education coupled with extensive research on work that goes on across various platforms including government, corporate sectors and society, IPE has been able to equip its students with the most needed skills and the power to think and act according to circumstances, whatever they could be.

The sector-specific PGDM programmes in Marketing, Banking Insurance and Financial Services, International Business and Human Resource Management have further added to the imparting of the necessary skills for every student who graduates out of IPE. The institute has made it a habit to ensure that every student who enrols into any programme offered at the campus understands every domain out there. Besides, they imbibe from the experience of the faculty and that of that institution that has been gathered and conserved over the past many decades. Every student graduating from IPE travels out of the campus with not just a degree, but the faith they have cultivated over their stint at the institute. The corporate and government employers who come head hunting are aware of this, and they are inclined towards the overall development the graduate has undergone through who come calling every passing year to pick the best of talent from IPE’s classrooms.

Building business leaders for the big corporate players

Redefining management education is what IPE is adept at, and over the years the institute has proved it can excel in doing that. The graduates who complete their programmes at IPE stand testimony to this fact. The laurels that have come from the top enterprises, government and social enterprises elaborate on the manner in which the institute moulds global leaders on its campus in Hyderabad. The recruiters have made it a point to return year after year to pick the best talent.

Creating global leaders consistently year after year is no easy task. The faculty and the course curriculum, along with the extra-curricular opportunities doled out by the IPE have helped a lot in this endeavour. And that too, with much success, in fact, IPE and its long-term engagement with the management education horizon are worth emulating. Business education needs to build business leaders, and that is done with élan at the institute.