Irada Nek Hai: Dr Amit Kamle launches teaser of his new gospel song this December featuring Akshita Mudgal

Dr Amit Kamle, the renowned composer of gospel music is all set to release his new composition ‘Irada Nek Hai’ this December, and has launched the teaser of his upcoming song.

Dr. Amit Kamle and Akshita Mudgal

Dr. Amit has donned many hats to realise this endeavour which induces music direction, composing, lyrics writing as well as acting and screenplay-writing for the music video. The song is sung by the National Award-winning singer Shashaa Tirupati; the music video will feature actress, Akshita Mudgal, as one of the principal characters, alongside Dr. Amit Kamle.

‘Irada Nek Hai’ comes with the message from Isaiah 55:8-9, which counsels the believers to keep an unshakeable faith in God’s way even if their plans do not materialise for there is a greater good awaiting them. The music video explores the story of Amit and Akshita, played by Dr. Amit and Akshita themselves. Releasing this Christmas, the story revolves around two friends, Akshita and Amit, both god-fearing people, whose lives change by a sudden incident as Akshita is about to embark on a lucrative career as an air hostess of a leading airline. In the course of the story, the power of prayer supports the duo through troubled times.

Elucidating about the inspiration behind this venture Dr. Amit Kamle said, “Nothing in my life, I believe, has happened without the Lord’s will. By His will, I have tried to communicate this belief in this song, in the hope to touch as many hearts as possible. We might think we’re in charge of where we’re going, but the Word of God says, ‘The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps (Proverbs. 16:9).”

Elated about the launch of the teaser, Akshita Mudgal said, “The entire Irada Nek Hai project has been a blast to work on and the professionalism displayed by Dr. Amit Kamle and his team was amazing. In line with the message of the song, I’m a firm believer in spirituality being an active part of everyone’s lives and we wish to communicate the same to our audience. Further, working with Amit ji has been a real privilege and his dedication to gospel music is admirable.”

This upcoming song is an A.K. International Tourism Productions of Glorify Christ 7 series. Following his devotion, Dr. Amit Kamle founded A.K.International Tourism in 2012 to promote pilgrimage to the holy sites in Israel, Jordan and Egypt. Later, in 2016, Dr. Amit Kamle and his wife Pornima founded Glorify Christ which produces gospel songs. His endeavours have the mission to spread positivity and bring people closer through Gospel music and the message of peace and love and bring people closer to God. To spread the Gospel through music Dr. Amit plans to expand his musical repertoire to over 30 languages, and produce more content-driven songs for children, the youth and the elderly.

To watch the teaser, please visit - https://bit.ly/3WyfSuu