Is Dubai Visa free for Indians?

Dubai, the country full of dreams, innovation and tourism. Dubai is situated at the edge of a desert in the United Arab Emirates on the Arabian Peninsula.

Hundreds and thousands of tourists visit Dubai in a year, only 15% of Dubai population consists of the local people, rest 85% are all from different corners of the world. When it comes to Indians, around 38% of total population in UAE are Indians and one of the most important travel destinations in UAE is Dubai. Full of exotic locations, Dubai is one of the most travel friendly cities and hence, the massive tourist turnout.

The Visa process to enter Dubai is different than the process to applyUAE Visa online, the Dubai governance is more open and flexible to tourists since it makes a huge chunk of their revenue. If you wish to travel Dubai or are eyeing to apply Dubai Visa Online, following is the complete guide elaborating on the procedures, fees and Dubai Visa documentation in-depth. Many individuals have apprehensions if the Dubai Visa for Indians is free or no, the answer of the same is explained below along with everything that you need to know.

So, the answer to this question is, no. Dubai Visa is not free for Indians, but the cost of Visa is much lesser than what other countries have to pay. Since there are different kind of visa’s available for Indians, visiting or wish to visit Dubai. Namely, there are visas like Business visa, transit visa, tourist visa and work Visa. Free Dubai visa is not an option here as the price varies as per the visa and number of days the visa is applied for.

The Dubai visa fees may vary from Rs 2,000 to Rs 18,000, as per the requirements. One of the best things that the UAE government offer to the visitors is Visa on arrival. This is a short-term visa as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Immigration offers the option of a "Dubai visa on arrival," which can be obtained without prior arrangement once you arrive in Dubai. Very limited countries can access this facility provided by the Dubai government and fortunately India is of among those countries.

All you need to avail this facility is a normal Indian passport, along with the below mentioned information:

1. United Kingdom, The USA or Europe visa.

2. 6 months valid Indian passport from the date of travel.

3. Confirmed flight tickets.

4. Visa on arrival fees.

This is one of the simplest processes when it comes to visa on arrival process specially for Indians, after your plane lands in Dubai and you disembark, you must go to the Marhaba Services booth in the terminal. You may buy an Indian visitor visa for Dubai right there without any difficulty.

Visa to Dubai is as good as free, when there are so many options and services made available for the Indians who wish to visit. You can get along with packing your bags for your visit to one of the most beautiful and promising places in the world, Dubai.