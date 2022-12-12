Is Gemstone Jewelry Worth Your Attention & Investment? A Gemstone is Forever

Ever since Mary Frances Gerety gave out his famous slogan "A Diamond Is Forever" (a marketing campaign launched by De Beers), men and women globally have equated the brilliance of diamonds to luxury, love, and royalty.

But that was over 70 years ago. A lot has changed since then. Jewelry trends in recent decades reveal a yearning for stones that are less predictable and unconventional, and the finest examples are colored gemstones.

Archaeological evidence suggests that Egyptians used gemstones for protection against bad luck and evil energies and to find fortune. In contrast, ancient Vedic astrology in India indicates the use of prominent gems like blue sapphire, rubies, emeralds, etc., for acquiring the celestial bliss of native planets and progress in one’s future financially and emotionally.

George Eliot captures the mystical allure of these wonders of the earth in a beautiful phrase. She says, "These gems have life in them; their colors speak, saying what words fail to do."

As times evolved, so did the value of gemstones in every part of the world. Gemstones have regained not only immense popularity as decorative ornaments to up anyone’s style quotient but also as opulent objects with a rich cultural legacy and brimming with astrological benefits. They are quickly catching the attention of gemstone enthusiasts worldwide.

But the real question is- Are gemstones significant? And will gems really be worth anyone’s time and money in the coming years?:

As part of the Youth and Truth Programme conducted in 2018, students of IIT Bombay asked the celebrated mystic of India, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, about his belief in wearing gemstones for success and whether the gemstones work or not.

To answer the question, the visionary replied-

"The nature of the planet has a certain influence on life upon it. Gemstones, therefore, because they are part of the planets, also have powers to influence our lives (positively), hyping things up a little bit, but only if we believe in them."

Nitin Yadav, a serial entrepreneur, Founder, and CEO of GemPundit, an online-based leading provider of colored gemstones, concurs with the same idea and believes.

Indian astrology and Western astrology place great trust in the power of gemstones to remove obstacles from one’s life. These mystical fragments of heaven are endowed with abundant positive energy and unique, overlapping attributes corresponding to their resemblance to planets. These energies and vibrations are considered substitutes for the essential elements of which the human body is composed.

When activated and energized, these gemstones start affecting the lives of their wearers by magnifying physical, psychological, emotional, and health benefits.

Additionally, these gemstones can redirect specific energies, characteristics, and metaphysical properties of the natal planets and help the wearers maintain equilibrium in the elements of their bodily composition.

Nitin also reveals that in recent years, the fashion and jewelry industries have observed a quick shift of interest toward customized gemstone engagement rings, earrings, and pendants, notably popularized by celebrities and iconic personalities.

From Bollywood heartthrobs like Amitabh Bacchan, Ajay Devgn, and Shilpa Shetty to politicians like Raj Nath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, and Nitin Gadkari, prominent figures have embraced the power of gemstones to protect their health, enhance their wealth, boost their self-confidence, and move toward good fortune.

Future of Gemstone Jewelry:

Astrological gemstones and jewelry hold a mystic attraction not only in the Indian subcontinent but also worldwide. Today, the gem and jewelry sector contributes 7% to India’s GDP. It has a 10-12% share of the total merchandise exports, which is expected to cross over US$ 38.00 billion by the end of 2022, making the country the seventh largest exporter globally.

We asked Nitin Yadav why gemstone jewelry has gained so much attention in the past few years. Yadav says,

“Gemstone jewelry has always had a remarkable history as healing stones creating a unique market in itself as opposed to conventional metals like gold and silver. Today, gemstones have become more than just pieces bearing astrological significance that invoke success and fortune because they can summon positive vibes, bring a harmonious relationship, and assist you in making enlightened decisions.”

Nitin also believes that “the gemstone market is flourishing at an interesting pace and will certainly prove to be a worthy investment in the coming years.” Among the factors causing the boom in the growth of these exquisite stones is the beauty and aesthetics associated with them.

These astrological beliefs, which have led to a rise in the demand for gemstones, have been documented throughout history. Celebrities and well-known people around the world have shown keen interest in embracing the power of gemstones for prosperity, good health, and success.

Businesses like GemPundit fascinate their audience by allowing them to buy certified gemstones online with on-demand educational materials supported by round-the-clock customer care experts. Customers get a wide range of products at affordable pricing. All in all, customers are the ones who stand in a win-win situation from all the hype. It will not be an exaggeration to say that dainty gemstone jewelry in modern times is the new wave of success and the first choice when it comes to elegant jewelry options.