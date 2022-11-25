“It is simplicity that can produce the greatest results for complex problems in business and life,” says ace businessman Vinay Maloo of Enso Group.

The Founder and Chairman of his diverse enterprise talks about decluttering things and emphasizes how simplicity is the key to success.

Vinay Maloo, Founder and Chairman of Enso Group

Life is a journey that everyone keeps treading on, and in the process, learn-unlearn many things in order to make the most of it. Having a positive attitude is one of the most important traits that people need to adopt to live it. However, since it is a journey, it comes with too many ups and downs. Not every day would the sun shine brighter, and not all days would be about facing the storms. Some days would also be a mix of both, and some duller than most days. Amidst all this, almost all are running behind their set goals and visions in life in search of peace and their definition of success.

Most often, people in search of the success they seek in business and in life often end up making the already simple things complex, but the answers often lie in simplicity, emphasizes Vinay Maloo, the Founder and Chairman of Enso Group , based in Mumbai, India. This multipreneur who runs a successful diverse enterprise with a massive portfolio of companies across varied niches speaks from his experiences in life and highlights how decluttering things is what people need to focus on and how simplicity is the key to success.

While building his businesses, he was always very clear on his visions, and instead of going through the complex way of strategizing things and coming up with challenging business plans, he focused on creating business models that he could achieve gradually by keeping things simple. This is what he believes helped him reach thus far in his journey. He says that simplicity helps people create the life they long for. It allows people to slow down, relax, and reflect on what is needed instead of blindly following the crowd to keep up with the competition.

Simplicity simply means decluttering things in life. People can do this by being clear on what they wish to create in life and work, having compelling visions of desired results, developing mastery and authenticism in work, and eventually celebrating the success and freedom it gives.

He points out that simplicity in business goals also means understanding creating products/services that matter or are needed and which solve a problem or fill in a gap in an industry. Understanding this aspect will also mean understanding the entire goal of building a business.

“The world is already filled with people that love to overcomplicate even the simple tasks. Complexity only confuses people more and acts as an enemy of execution, I believe. The simpler people make things, the better understanding they can have, improving efficiency and effectiveness, generating better results,” he explains.