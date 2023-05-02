"It's a delight to watch SRK's work ethics," gushes gorgeous actress Aanushka Ramesh whose back to back three music video album are stirring the popularity ladder..!!

Pretty and vivacious super talented model and actress Aanushka Ramesh is a Mumbaiker but never thought to be an actress in this city of dreams!

"I come from a family of doctors, engineers and intellectuals and was always academically inclined as I was good in studies as well. However, my mother had enrolled me in dance classes, sports et al and maybe that's how my creative side got nurtured as I would participate in school plays and other extra curricular activities and always enjoyed them. In college I got various modelling offers which I happily did as it meant extra pocket money! To be a model and an actress it was purely destiny in my case," explains Anushka at length.

Here goes the Q & A session with the beautiful Aanushka..:

QUESTION- Your latest album Enni Sachi seems to be doing wonders in popularity chart. How do you react to it?

ANSWER- Yes,Enni Sachi has done tremendously well and I am elated with the response. The best part is that I have got lot of appreciation for my performance which was an amazing feeling. People have loved the concept of the video which has been directed by Parmod Sharma Rana who's a respected veteran in Punjabi music industry having worked with artistes like Diljeet Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, Jasbir Jassi et al. It was amazing to be launched by him. The video was shot in exotic Dubai and released by T-Series ApnaPunjab music label with vocals by Teekay. The fact that it crossed one million views in 48 hours and over 4 million views in less than a week was the icing on the cake and we had shot in challenging conditions as there was extreme heat in Dubai around that time and we would literally be melting during the shoot! I was really not sure how it would turn out but when I saw the final product I was over the moon!Wow!!

Q- Didn't you have another song release in March along with Enni Sachi?

ANS- True. This one was called Sajna Ve. This was also a beautiful song and to my surprise it was an instant hit and was trending on Instagram reels for quite some.

And not to forget, my another song released recently is Jao Hi Na Tum. This song also got over a million viewers. It's a soulful ballad with a beautifullly shot video directed by Lokesh Nagwal which really touched people's hearts.

Q- How has been your journey so far in the industry?

ANS- Pretty amazing so far. I think if you are dedicated, sincere, hardworking, persistent and a little bit intelligent, you can surely make your mark in this industry

Q- Whats your strategy to overcome the competition as there are lots of newcomers also trying their luck in the film industry

ANS- I have always been competitive even as a child and I think it actually pushes you to do better. I think rather than fearing competition we should take it as a motivating force and use it to our advantage to bring out the best in us.

Q- Who’s your idol in Bollywood and why?

ANS- Shah Rukh Khan. I idolise him because he is an outsider who came and conquered the industry. Apart from his acting skills, his business acumen, intelligence, charm, wit and sheer good nature as a human-being is what make me idolise him. I had the opportunity to meet him once during a shoot and his warmth and amazing nature really blew me over, plus it was a delight to watch his work ethics. I would totally aspire to be like him someday.

Q- Your future projects?

ANS- There are few upcoming projects, but I cannot reveal much at the moment until the makers announce it formally. However, there is a film I am working on which is completed and in post production stage at the moment. Keep watching this space for more! (Smiles)