It's the Era of Change! Big Eyes Coin is Ready to Outshine Ripple and BNB

Cryptocurrencies have become a part of our lives and they're here to stay. Blockchain technology has brought a lot of innovation and advantages to different aspects of our lives, especially in the finance industry.

But there are a lot of bad eggs within the industry with a lot of scammers looking to make quick money and leave people hanging.

However, some in the industry have proven themselves to be worth the time and money of their users and two major ones are Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB). Now, a new player, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) , wants to join the ranks of these legends and provide users with profits that the old guard can only dream of.

Ripple (XRP): Making Waves, Not Just Ripples

Ripple (XRP) was launched in 2012 and since then they have built relationships with multiple banks and financial institutions. Its goal is to serve as a global payment processor and improve existing systems and infrastructure.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Ripple (XRP) does not have a blockchain. Instead, the system relies on distributed ledger technology to support token transfers. Because this system is open source, it is already being used by multiple banks and other financial institutions around the world.

Ripple (XRP) has the unique advantage of being a viable crypto alternative and also serving as a rival to the current SWIFT system used by banks for international payments.

To process transactions, Ripple (XRP) uses the HashTree consensus mechanism. Unlike the proof-of-work consensus mechanism used by big cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), HashTree doesn't compare all the data on the ledger.

All it does is compare one value which is a summary of all the data on the ledger and with this system, it can settle transactions in under 3 seconds. Ripple (XRP) was designed to scale to meet demand and it can handle up to 1500 transactions every second.

Does Ripple (XRP) Have a Future in the Crypto Industry?

Launched with an initial price of $0.01, Ripple (XRP) has grown to become one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world. Its price reached $3.84 in January of 2018 and for a short time, it overtook Ethereum (ETH) to become the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

However, multiple global crypto crashes have driven the price down. By the 25th of August 2022, its price had gone up 1.76% from the previous day to settle at $0.3467 with a market cap of $17,196,634,090. It was also ranked #7 on coinmarketcap.

Crypto analysts expect Ripple (XRP) to reach $0.43 by December 2022 and enjoy steady growth for the next few years. Ripple (XRP) might become an invaluable digital asset as the transition from fiat to digital currency progresses.

Binance Coin (BNB): Build and Build

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency of the BNB Chain (Formerly known as the Binance Smart Chain). BNB (which stands for build and build) was launched in 2017 with the Binance Exchange.

It was initially an ERC-20 standard token on the Ethereum network but it was moved to the BNB Chain in 2019 which helped to drive its launch in September of 2020. This also reduced the cost of transactions with Binance Coin (BNB) and increased transaction speed.

At launch, Binance Coin (BNB) was used to get discounts on transaction fees but its utility has expanded since then. Binance Coin (BNB) can now be used for payments for a variety of services on supported platforms.

It can also be used to purchase some of the new cryptocurrencies that use the Binance Launchpad. Binance Coin (BNB) is the key trading pair on the Binance Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and it can be used across multiple Decentralized Applications (dApps) and games built on the BNB Chain.

Binance Coin (BNB) holders can also donate their BNB to Binance Charity and they can stake their tokens to participate in governance voting to determine the future of the Binance ecosystem.

Is Buying Binance Coin (BNB) a Good Idea?

Binance Coin (BNB) showed resilience during the 2018 crypto crash and it was able to climb from around $38 in January of 2021 to an outstanding $683.82 in May of the same year. However, another crash in 2022 brought the prices of all cryptocurrencies down again and on the 18th of June 2022, Binance Coin hit a low of $184.54.

On the 25th of August 2022, Binance Coin was ranked #5 on coinmarketcap and was trading for $297.74 with a market cap of $48,036,655,088. It's slowly climbing up again and those in it for the long haul might end up making a good profit.

Binance Coin (BNB) is a deflationary cryptocurrency and every three months, Binance uses one-fifth of the profit made to buy back Binance Coin (BNB). These are then burned (permanently destroyed) to reduce the circulating supply and this can help drive up the price.

This, combined with its utility and the numerous partners that support it, can give users confidence that Binance Coin (BNB) has a bright future.

But there's a new cryptocurrency that has the potential to give users 10x and even up to 100x of what Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) can produce.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Meme Coin of the Future

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cryptocurrency that is driven by the community and it wants to channel wealth into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin also wants to join the fight to save the earth's oceans and conserve marine life.

With Big Eyes as its mascot, Big Eyes Coin wants to cash in on what it describes as a "billion dollar industry" by being the cutest crypto mascot in the industry. Having a cat as a mascot is also a deviation from the industry trend of dog-themed meme coins and it's another thing that sets Big Eyes Coin (BIG) apart from its competitors.

Through the use of NFTs, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can create an ecosystem that is self-propagating and will lead to rapid growth. This will also give users access to more special events and content and provide more for the community.

The community is the driving force behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and maintaining an engaged and active community is a key part of the success of Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The community will be the first to know of any news that concerns Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and they will be rewarded with regular NFT/token giveaways and rewards.

Cuteomics of Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will have a total of 200,000,000,000 tokens and 90% of these will be available to the community at launch. A public sale will be held for 70% of these. 20% will go to exchanges, 5% to Big Eyes Coin (BIG) marketing, and the remaining 5% will be donated to charity.

In addition, NFTs will be subject to a 10% tax. 4% of this will go to the original seller, 5% to the holders, and 1% will be donated to charity.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will have no buy or sell tax and no fees.

How Can You Buy the Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can be purchased using a card, or with Tether (USDT) or Ether (ETH). Tokens purchased can be claimed after the public presale ends.

First, a Metamask wallet has to be installed on the browser. Purchases can also be made using any of the wallets that Wallet Connect Supports.

For a better experience, purchasing on a web browser is recommended and Metamask is the preferred choice. However, purchases can be made on mobile devices. Connect Trust Wallet to the built-in browser to make purchases.

After connecting the wallet, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can be purchased with a card by buying ETH from https://www.moonpay.com/buy and then buying Big Eyes Coin (BIG) or by purchasing directly with ETH or USDT.

Purchasing Big Eyes Coin requires at least $15 worth of USDT or a sufficient amount of ETH. 1000 tokens are the minimum amount of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) that can be purchased.

Details on claiming purchased tokens will be available close to the end of the presale and once the presale is over, users can claim their tokens by clicking on the pink "claim" button that will be available on the homepage.

Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) have enjoyed their time in the spotlight and although they might still have a lot to offer, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has the most potential right now. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a game-changing meme coin that supports a worthy cause.

By August 25th, 2022, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) had raised over $1 million worth of Tether (USDT) in the presale phase and it will soon be launched on Uniswap. This is the best time to hop on board.

Enter Presale: https://bigeyes.space/#signup

