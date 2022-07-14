J S Dhillon becomes a dominant figure in the photography world, telling tales of people through his camera magic.

Making his brand known as J S Dhillon Photography in North Carolina, he has indeed come a long way.

No matter how much ever we speak of how a few individuals have astonished the world with their prowess and hard work in all that they do, still, it feels much more discussions are needed around them for the world to know their genius. This is necessary today for others to know how with pure determination, people can penetrate deeper into competitive markets and still pave their own path to success. Jagraj Singh Dhillon, known for his brand in the photography world J S Dhillon Photography (https://www.dhillonphotography.com/), is one among them to have paved his own path to growth and success as a photographer and has become a prominent name in the industry, especially in North Carolina.

He explains how to put ideas into action; he first understands his client's requirements and then suggests them poses from other shoots. Also, what he believes has stood him apart is charging no fees if clients are dissatisfied in any case with his photography services. Out of his favourite shoots, he loves the wedding shoots as they are loaded with emotions, which he captures beautifully, especially Indian wedding and engagement shoots, small kids shoot, and also fashion. He and his team have always gone beyond limits to keep clients satisfied and give them the shots they seek for their D-Days.

J S Dhillon says that he began his journey with Nikon 7000, then a Nikon d750, and a Nikon z7 was the last Nikon camera; the lenses he used were Nikon 50mm, Nikon 24-70 f2.8, Nikon 70-200 f2.8 just for sports and animal shoot, he used sigma 50-500 in 2021. He moved to Sony a7II with Sony g-master lens 24-70 f2.8, and in 2022 he got Sony a7riii with Sony 35mm 1.4. He is now waiting for Sony to release the Sony a7rv soon to buy as his next one. Through these years, starting with a basic camera to taking photography training sessions with a local photographer, J S Dhillon did learn the tricks of the trade in photography and sharpened his skills in the art.

He mentions how he has always loved the work of Brown Harris, now a retired photographer. However, there is so much inspiration he has taken from his work, like the Time magazine covers and shooting famous people like John F Kennedy, Bill Clinton, and others. J S Dhillon's personal favourite shot of his own is of famous Indian singer Gurdas Mann in New York.

J S Dhillon (@jsdhillonphotography) says that all those who wish to make a career in photography must have an SLR camera and, if possible, a 24-70 f2.8 lens. However, in the end, he mentions that people's perspectives and viewpoints make them great photographers.