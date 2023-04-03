Jack Love Brings Fresh Vibes to Punjabi Music With Teri Yaad

Teri Yaad is the latest release by music producer and artist Jack Love, in collaboration with Luv Sharma and Young Kumar.

This track has an 80s style yet a modern feel, making it unique and fresh in Punjabi music. Teri Yaad's music is produced by Jack Love and performed by Luv Sharma, Jack Love, and Young Kumar. Despite having sad lyrics, this ear-soothing song will still make you move with its retro and synth-wave style.

People all over the world are enjoying the Teri Yaad song. It has been chosen as the "Weekend Anthem" on the BBC Asian Radio Network and added to their official playlist of tracks from March 31 to April 6, 2023, within two days of its release. The song is already going viral on Spotify and other music platforms.

The music producer, Jack Love, said that since the beginning of his career in 2016, he always tries to make music with a different and unique style. He is happy that he came up with the Teri Yaad song. While producing the song, he knew which artist could fit into it very well. So he contacted the American-Indian singer, Young Kumar, to feature in the song. Both Luv Sharma and Young Kumar came up with a very good style that fulfilled their desire for the song, like "how I want the song should be." Jack Love said it was fun to make this song, from production to mixing master, and they really enjoyed the song.

They already knew that this song would be their first massive hit and would make people know what they were capable of.

Jack Love's recent songs like Affection, All I Need, and Intense Love also did very well. Affection has almost 920,000+ streams on Spotify and 100,000+ YouTube views on the official video. Jack Love has 1 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel and holds a golden YouTube trophy.

Jack Love has over 10,000 followers on Instagram (@jacklovebeats) who are always eager to listen to Jack's new releases. Jack Love shared the official poster and the success of the song on his official Instagram. He also said they have more than ten songs ready to release with Luv Sharma and Young Kumar, and they are excited to drop them too. They are positive about their upcoming music, and Jack Love shared the success of Teri Yaad song on Twitter.

Jack Love shared the upcoming tracks list with us.

Their next release includes Channa Ve, Neele Nain, Kulfi, and more.

Here is the official link to listen to Jack Love's new song, Teri Yaad: https://linktr.ee/officialjacklove.