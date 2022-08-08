Jacky Vanjari comes up with another hit, Tere Vich Rab Disda

Q. Tell us about your journey in the industry so far?

Ans : I started my career with Pancham Da in 1986 , it was my first song with Pancham Da for the movie Ijaazat (song) choti si kahani , baarishon ka paani , I Played Accordion in the Song .

I started playing Accordion then keyboards and started producing songs for renowned music directors . I got the opportunity to work with Nusrat Fateh Ali khan Sahab for films like Aur pyaar ho gaya , Kachche Dhaage , Kartoos . . I also worked with Hari Haran Ji ,for an Ghazal Album ( Kaash ) and also did an album with Sonu Nigam Ji ( The music room ) .. Then I was a part of an International project with American Artist Kenny G ( saxophonist ) and Deep forest. Then Did an international Turkish movie Beer – baba – Hindu as a Music composer which was released in 2016. And looking forward I had many recent releases like Tere vich rab disda

With Meet bros Featuring sanchet parampara and also Dil galti kar baitha hai , Baarish And many more Projects coming soon ….!

Q . What is music for you?

Ans : As my father Shri Kamal kanth was an Music composer . From childhood I was only listening music, and music is my life. There is nothing without music.

Q . What do you enjoy the most? Composing or producing?

Ans: BOTH

Q . Any challenges that you faced?

Ans : In 1986 , I was 15 years old , I entered Pancham Da group and there were all legendary Musicians and singers and I was the youngest among them , Pancham Da Really supported me and believed in me .

Q . One advice to Budding talents?

Ans : Just to be. Passionate about what they want to do in their life, and the most important thing is to be Humble.

Q . Where do you see the music Industry in the coming year?

Ans : The music industry is evolving faster than ever before. Each year, new platforms and mediums skyrockets to prominence, reshapaing the way Audiences connect with Artist.