Jaipuri Adaah brings a new trend to timeless fashion by spotlighting the beauty of block-printing

Jaipuri Adaah is a blend of authentic traditional silhouettes constructed with a modern interpretation and gives attention to the detailing of original hand block printing to intact the Rajasthani essence.

The journey to promote traditional crafts and local artisans of Rajasthan and take the legacy of Handblock Printing globally began in 2018. Jaipuri Adaah was started with a dream to reach an audience globally by having only one in-house tailor; however, they have come a long way in their journey by now having a team of 40+ members and serving over 60,000 customers worldwide.

As the fashion industry keeps changing, they aim to bring a new trend to timeless fashion. They aim to blend the authentic traditional silhouette constructed with a modern interpretation. They highly acknowledge the brand's quality and want to connect people to wear authentic & classic clothes. Cotton fabric is used to ensure comfort. The aesthetics are suitable for all body types and age groups. The colors are toned and eye-soothing which captivates today's youth towards the timeless authentic block printed attire. Jaipuri Adaah provides a wholesome experience as it is a piece of clothing that highlights one’s graceful persona.

Jaipuri Adaah has been a sustainable business because of two key reasons, Quality products, and an Effective user experience. They use pure cotton in their manufacturing and double-check material quality before putting it into production. Their customers stick to them for the quality they provide. When it comes to user experience, they believe the customer is the king and make sure each customer is happy with their purchase from Jaipuri Adaah. They not only give them an option to customize their outfits but also ensure they receive in-time delivery of outfits.

While growing and getting more sales rapidly, they faced challenges like maintaining the quality of stitching with the increasing pressure of new demands. However, they didn’t compromise the quality. They tackled the situation by increasing the number of employees and ensuring their skill and efficiency. By doing this, they became a successful brand and received loyal customers by achieving their trust. In the coming years, they hope to establish Jaipuri Adaah as a premium brand for artistic & locally produced Indian wear and want to include more Indian printing techniques under their collections. They also wish to open flagship stores across the country, establishing both a strong online and offline presence.

Most importantly, they want to preserve crafts by providing more and more employment to artisans & taking the Indian heritage to many more customers internationally. Jaipuri Adaah has a community of over 200k people online. Celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Mahhi Vij, Youtuber Prajakta Koli, and many more were spotted flaunting Jaipuri Adaah.

Check out Jaipuri Adaah’s latest collection to fill your wardrobe with elegance & authenticity.