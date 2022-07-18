Jamie Thomson, The CEO Of Vulcan Forged Shares His Views On Blockchain Gaming

With the hype of crypto and NFTs rising manifolds, Blockchain gaming has taken the world by storm. The gaming space has just got more exciting and even though there's an ongoing debate about whether it's just a fad or not, there's enough evidence that blockchain gaming is here to stay. Jamie Thomson, the CEO of Vulcan Forged has made a huge name in the metaverse and blockchain gaming industry. From a small art site, he has built one of the biggest gaming studios in the world with over 15 blockchain games.

Since the discussion around the future of blockchain gaming and the metaverse is heating up, who is better than Jamie himself to speak about it? Speaking about it recently with Fox News 2, Jamie said that with any kind of new trend or new fad there's always going to be an influx of people claiming or pushing of what they think it is because everyone wants a piece of the pie immediately. After that, it dissipates, and out of the clearing comes a bit more of a direction of it all.

Jamie Thomson explains that it was last year when everyone heard the word Metaverse from Facebook and suddenly there were gaming companies saying they were going to be the next metaverse. But with time there's more clarity around the real situation now.

Talking about how blockchain gaming is different from traditional gaming, Jamie reiterated something he has said earlier too. He said that gamers don't mind paying to play and these games will never go out of existence. But a lot of companies are now figuring out that there's a new demographic of people that like the idea of owning something and being involved in a virtual world as opposed to incredible gameplay.

He further explained that since the evolution of blockchain gaming there's a movement of people who love the idea that nothing can be taken away from them and that allows gaming studios to not worry about a fully polished game. "We took the choice of not spending years on creating the perfect product and releasing it we actually built the product around the users in the world," he says. "We had the community part of the VulcanVerse, they were standing around, they owned the land and they owned the creatures which were there but the gameplay it was just beginning, it was evolving. As they were in it, it didn't make a difference to their loyalty and how much they enjoyed it because the ownership gave them the part of the process,"

Interestingly, VulcanVerse has proved to be the 4th busiest virtual world on the blockchain along with The Sandbox, Decentraland and Somnium Space.