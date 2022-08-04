Jason Roy, Reece Topley & Laurie Evans Open Up About Their Teammates

From messy roommate to inspirational player, the Surrey County trio talk about their teammates in a fun conversation.

In a fun discussion with England cricketers, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, and Reece Topley reveal some interesting facts about their teammates. Talking to Betway Insider , the trio named the best footballer from the team, the messy one, and their top inspiration player. Some notable names included Ollie Pope, Ben Foakers, and Joe Root.

Roy, Evans, and Topley have played alongside some big names during international cricket, including Surrey and other franchise tournaments. The interview video features the trio having a good laugh throughout the time.

The interview began with Drury asking to name a player who has helped the trio the most in their game. Praising Hashim Amla, Evans pointed out he (Amla) has the most calming effect over players in the dressing room. Agreeing with Evans, Roy added, “Yes, the mental side of things, 100%.” Roy highlighted some top legends representing Surrey like Kumar Sangakkara, Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and former batsman and commentator Kevin Pietersen.

The conversation continued with the players naming one player they “trust with a catch to save their life.” Roy quickly named Chris Jordan, his fellow teammate, while Laurie Evans named Jason Roy and highlighted his fielding skills.

When Drury asked the players about the best player at the Bleep Test, Roy praised Arun Harinath and named Joe Root, stating “he could run for absolute days.”

The trio was to name a teammate “always last out of the nets,” Topley and Evans agreed on Ben Foakes. “Ben Foakes, he always comes in for a second or a third hit,” said Evans, while Topley agreed by saying, “Yes, Foaksey, 100%. Popey is another long one, especially when we are traveling on the coaches and we are all having to wait for Popey and Foaksey to wrap up their hits.”

To make the conversation fun, Drury asked the trio to name a player who is best at football, to which Evans immediately nominated himself. However, Roy disagreed with him and pointed out he (Evans) is a bad footballer and mover. Topley and Roy named Ben Foakes the best, stating he has the “left foot of Van Persie.”

The cricketers also enjoyed a round of funny questions, with one pointing to the player “who wears the most outrageous gear.” The trio agreed one can witness variety (genre) in their changing room, and every player rocks their gear. Lauri Evans added Reece has a “Kanye West album cover on his leg” and likes to put himself (Reece) up there as well. On the contrary, Topley suggested Ben Foakes wear the most outrageous gear while the trio agreed. Evans suggested, “Foakes hates spending money,” while Roy added, “do you know what annoys me about him? He is so good-looking. And then he is like he just puts his gear on. You are like, come on man. Is that too harsh?”

Towards the end, the players had to name the messiest roommate. Jason Roy named Ollie Pope while narrating a funny incident while sharing a room with Pope. Roy said Pope was like a messy puppy, while Evans found Sam Billings messy among most people he knows.