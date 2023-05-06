JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital in PCMC Pune Launches Affordable Dialysis Facility at Only INR 600 for everyone

JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital, located in the prime location of Pimple-Saudagar Area in Pune, has recently announced that it will be providing Dialysis facility for only INR 600.

The move is aimed at making this life-saving medical procedure more accessible and affordable to the people of Pune.

The hospital, which is renowned for its multi/super specialty care and state-of-the-art infrastructure, is equipped with the latest technology and facilities. With 110+ beds and catering for nearly 45 super-specialties, JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital provides a multitude of specialty care units under one roof.

"We believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right of every individual. Our aim is to provide affordable and accessible healthcare services without compromising on the quality of care. With the launch of our affordable dialysis facility, we hope to make a significant impact on the lives of patients suffering from kidney-related ailments." - Dr. Atul Dayama, Director of JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital.

Dialysis is a crucial medical procedure required by patients suffering from kidney-related ailments. However, the cost of dialysis can be quite high, making it inaccessible to many people. JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital's decision to provide this service for only INR 600 is a significant step towards making this life-saving medical procedure more affordable and accessible.

The hospital's highly proficient medical care team will oversee the dialysis process, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care. With its affordable rates, JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital aims to make a difference in the lives of those who require dialysis, making it easier for them to access the care they need also with this latest initiative, JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital continues to demonstrate its dedication to providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services to the community.

"We are proud to be able to offer this service to our patients. Our team of highly proficient medical professionals is committed to providing the best possible care to those in need. With our state-of-the-art infrastructure and latest technology, we are well-equipped to handle the needs of patients requiring dialysis. Our mission is to make healthcare services accessible and affordable to all." - Dr. Chandrashekhar Annadate Jain, Director of JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital.