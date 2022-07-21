Jerome Gerodias: The rise of a social media star

Jerome Gerodias is one of the richest social media influencers and is known to break trends. Many companies acknowledge that as a potential to tap into the market featuring their products and services.

He has turned his passion into a $1.5 million dollar business. The glamorous life of an influencer is not an easy road. Expensive cars, condos and pricey restaurants are the result of struggles which they go through and are often neglected.

Jerome advises people to stay humble and be patient towards achieving their goals. Because the success you see on Instagram is only the tip of the iceberg. He openly talks about the dark side of content creators. People only see the post but they forget that in every post, there is a vast amount of research, planning and years of experience which one has gained. There is a massive effort put in by the creators to share their experiences and knowledge. Social media influencer is one of the most preferred careers picked up by GenZ but they have to keep in mind that they may often feel burnout and high unpredictability and more.

With great power comes great responsibility when you have a command over the massive following of around 2 million followers. Jerome is known for his unique style and storytelling. A picture that speaks a thousand words is true for Jerome and you may find his journey inspiring. He is a foodie and a fitness freak, which he manages to achieve with strict discipline. His fitness goals are loved by people and are great admirers of his training to become a beast. With his incredible physique, he's now also brand ambassador of many fitness products. He admits that genetics and being a basketball enthusiast during his teenage years played a vital role in maintaining his physique. However, he prefers bodybuilding training schedules, but more importantly, you should give rest to your muscles and not overdo it. Let your body be more dependent on a natural diet over hardcore exercise, which is not good for inner health.

His weekly fitness exercises include flat and incline bench press, pullovers, dips, hammer press, decline bench press, hanging leg raises, and weighted sit-ups. Moreover, it also covers side crunches and bends, deadlifts, shrugs, machine press, military press behind the neck, and more intense exercises. He also talks about walking being integral to relaxing your mind and body through walking.

He's also the owner of 'Bakeologists', a self-funded startup in Orange County, California which serves baked goods from quality ingredients. A few of his favourite orders are chocolate crinkles, vanilla bean white chocolate, and pistachio macarons, pistachio white chocolate, milk cookies, Madagascar vanilla, white chocolate pecan, strawberry cheesecake, caramel, and so on. You can find his lip-smacking desserts on @Bakelogists where customers have outstanding reviews. Not only the food, but the way Jerome showcases his art is displaying it as an aesthetic masterpiece in itself.

