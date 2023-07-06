Jewellery Brands On Our Radar This Month

Jewellery Brands

1. Black Mamba

Elegantly redefined in black. A concept-based brand called Black Mamba Jewellery honours the seductive fascination of the colour black. They are experts in creating magnificent black jewels for both men and women since we have a deep passion for the colour. This distinguishes them as the only company devoted to this specific style. Their collection, which offers a distinctive selection of painstakingly made pieces that radiate sophistication and uniqueness, captures the potent meaning and timelessness of black. Every design, from chic bracelets to captivating pendants, is painstakingly made with attention to detail, guaranteeing great quality and style. They embrace the adaptability of black and think that accessories with a strong personality may completely change an outfit.

2. Aadiraa by Aarushi

Aadiraa by Aarushi is a brand that firmly believes in the ability of jewellery to improve both your appearance and self-confidence. Their whole line of jewellery is designed in-house and is inspired by the inherent beauty of nature. Their goal is to produce contemporary talismans that will infuse enchantment into regular life.

The founder, Aarushi, is a passionate designer and artist. Her love for earrings has inspired her to create such bold designs. She aims at communicating that all women are beautiful and should embrace their bold self.

Hence, she started curating her own unique designs which led to the birth of "Aadiraa by Aarushi".

3. Upakarna

They are a new fashion jewellery company with headquarters in Mumbai. One of the few companies, Upakarna , makes jewellery that is both fashionable and fine, with invention and originality at the core of each step. Additionally, you may see them at the next Crescentmoon exhibition and take in Upakarna's allure on August 1 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai. Their jewellery combines elegant design with superb craftsmanship, fusing modern flair with age-old elegance. Each item is individually created by skilled artisans, turning it into a wearable piece of art. Since their launch, they have amassed a devoted clientele that includes significant celebrities and well-known members of the fashion world.

4. Moi

Moi is a cult-favourite young brand of fine jewellery. Founded by husband-wife duo Puja and Kunal Shah, Moi puts women at the centre of all conversations. Each design is thoughtfully curated, keeping it consistent with the lifestyle of a woman of today. Moi offers classic, handcrafted jewellery rooted in Indian aesthetics presented in a contemporary avatar. These are essential jewels that aren’t occasion bound. Like a black dress or a crisp white shirt that never fails, Moi pieces are extremely versatile — they will always work! Its rich tradition of design and legacy craftsmanship is the core influence for Moi. It is redefining the idea of "Indian luxury" through layered, sophisticated designs that are not pretentious; they are easy, versatile and fuss-free.

5. Talisman by Teertha