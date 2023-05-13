Jewellery Brands We Have Our Eyes on for This Summer

Are you looking for jewellery to complete your summer wedding look?

1. Suncity Jewels by Sonu Jain

For an exquisite experience embracing the rich glory of Rajasthan's work, Mrs Sonu Jain’s ‘Suncity Jewels’, is the ideal destination. The brand’s page is brimming with versatile and vibrant styles in Premium Quality Polki and Uncut Diamond rings, necklace sets, bangles & bracelets, which come with an IGI certification at surprisingly affordable prices.

With more than 174k followers on Instagram, be ready to get swamped in the beauty of chunky traditional necklace sets to dainty diamond bling.

Sonu Jain, the leading lady behind bringing the traditional aspect of her culture with a contemporary signature style, started the brand in the mesmerizing city of Jodhpur. That being said, you are always welcome at their Jodhpur Boutique, where you will be greeted by exceptional Jodhpur hospitality.

2. White Lotus

White Lotus is a high-end luxurious customised jewellery brand. Founded by Vaishali Salla, a paragon in the business of customised Diamond, Gold and Polki jewellery carrying a legacy of over 35 years, White Lotus crafts jewellery that is a creative depiction of Love, Purity and Perfection with each new creation of art having an untold story.

White Lotus jewellery symbolises quality, elegance and fine craftsmanship. Exemplary talent and creativity along with her expertise, have helped Vaishali carve a niche in the business of customised jewellery. Her dedication to designing and finesse makes her the best and each piece of crafted jewellery by White Lotus is a piece of art.

At White Lotus, we just don't craft jewellery, we fulfil dreams and aspirations. Bespoken jewellery - White Lotus is the answer.

3. Berserk

Berserk is synonymous with chic, nature-inspired jewellery designed by young creative minds and handcrafted by skilled local artisans.

Our collection boasts dainty everyday essentials as well as statement pieces that speak of craftsmanship, quality, and versatility all wrapped up in a modern aesthetic.

All our pieces are gold-plated and sprinkled with natural stones and pearls. Berserk jewels go equally well with Western as well as ethnic outfits and are a perfect accessory to add that x-factor to any look. The upcoming summer collection is a fun take on delicate everyday accessories. We are available on www.shopberserk.com and we deliver Pan India.

4. Curio Cottage

Are you looking for jewellery to complete your summer wedding look? Curio Cottage in Mumbai is our top pick! From minimal to statement pieces, they have a bouquet of designs to fit your style.

You can discover an exquisite collection of ethnic jewellery from the brand that will capture your imagination. From dazzling festive kundan pieces to stunning coloured stones and captivating oxidized earrings, each piece is unique in its own way.

In addition to their stores at Colaba, Bandra and Palladium, Curio Cottage also offers the convenience of online shopping at www.curiocottage.in. Explore their collection from the comfort of your own home and have your favourite pieces delivered to your doorstep

5. Neha Creation

Neha Creation is an exquisite Fine jewellery brand that offers a timeless and elegant selection of luxurious diamond jewellery. They offer an amalgamation of traditional and modern designs. This family-run business commenced in the early 1990s, since then they have distinguished themselves by their bespoke craftsmanship unique design sensibilities and personal service that they offer to their clients. The jewellery is handcrafted with the finest grace and care. Their exclusive collection comprises earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, and pendant sets. Their latest collection, "Colours of the Horizon", portrays the beauty of the modern woman. It symbolises her undying passion and grit towards life, her commitment towards her family and her capacity to lead an incredible life. Through this collection, they strive to be a part of your journey called life. Neha Creation jewels can be adorned by each and every one for all occasions and celebrations in life.

6. Elinor Jewels

Elinor Jewels, a functional fashion jewellery brand, has been among the top emerging brands of 2023. Elinor curates exceptional daily wear designs with the motto, "Luxury should be a habit, not a rarity." Wahbiz Mogal, Nazneen Mogal, and Benisha Adajania saw a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality jewellery and founded Elinor Jewels in 2021 with the vision of creating unique, trendy gold jewellery that is not only durable and holds strong properties but is also affordable to the mass audience. In just two years, the brand has expanded to offer over 150 unique designs, making it an essential Jewellery brand for everyone to experiment with their everyday looks. Elinor is a wholly customer-oriented brand that pays attention to its customers, ascertains their requirements, and then carefully curates lovely designs that go well with their personal tastes. Every piece is made of stainless steel, making them completely hypoallergenic, waterproof, and anti-tarnishable, making the brand popular among its customers. Elinor also empowers every Indian girl and makes her feel special with its one-of-a-kind designs created just for her.

7. Fine Silver Jewels

Fine Silver Jewels is a line of affordable luxury jewellery from the house of Ruhani Jewellers. With timeless aesthetics and refined craftsmanship as the core values, precious ornaments of rare beauty from the brand are not only making a unique statement but also keeping the dying craft alive. With affordable, luxurious and Rhodium plated 92.5 Silver jewellery, Fine Silver Jewels is the perfect place for destination weddings and bridal jewellery. The organisation was founded in 2016 with the intention of serving contemporary women with enticing designs that resemble exquisite jewellery.

8. Pal D'zigns

Pal D'zigns founded by Parul Agarwal makes Haute Couture Silver and Diamond Jewellery, experimenting with different textures, designs, styles and finishes. Their one-of-a-kind Semi-Precious Jewellery department features designs that visually appeal as "the real deal," with the gorgeous Moissanite and Silver jewellery, providing a high-end look at an accessible price. All Pal D'zigns jewellery is extremely rare, made in single pieces for uniqueness, and to make the customer feel special. The jewellery is of the best quality and has imaginative designs, made with the finest Swarovski Stones and Gems.

9. JewelMaze

JewelMaze.com Is India's First and Only Vertically Integrated Fashion Jewellery Marketplace.

We aspire to become India's Most prominent and trusted E-Commerce platform for high-quality affordable jewellery.

10. Tanishq

Tanishq is one of the most trusted and prominent names in India. Since its inception three decades ago as the first retail jewellery brand, Tanishq has risen to dominate the jewellery market of India. The term Tanishq was coined by Mr Xerxes Desai wherein "Tan" means body and "Nishk" means gold ornament. Tanishq is a subsidiary of the Titan company which is part of the Tata group. Their understanding of the current Indian Market and willingness to evolve as per demands has led them to where they are today. Their educational campaigns, and ad campaigns that have also focused on breaking stereotypes have never failed to attract consumers. Tanishq defines class, elegance and timelessness and offers a pleasant retail experience to each and every one of their patron.