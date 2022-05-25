Breaking News
Jewellery designer Aanchal Goel launches her new collection at Delhi Fashion Week

Updated on: 25 May,2022 05:42 PM IST
New Delhi - Aanchal Goel, an artisan with a unique streak for jewellery-designing and presentation, is the Creative Designer and Director at Diamond Cubik - a leading jewellery teeming with eloquence.

Aanchal has always been interested in creative initiatives and activities. As a child, she loved to express herself through art and design. This interest continued to grow as she got closer to the professional world, she eventually decided to collaborate with her husband, Mr Abhishek, who is also the co-founder of Diamond Cubik further bringing an unparalleled skill in marketing and finance to the table and incepting this brand. The power duo has been inspiring everyone with their venture ever since.

Aanchal uses her creativity to bring joy to others through her work, and she is passionate about helping her team express themselves through art while they create new arrays of products for the brand. She is not only an excellent example of how pursuing one's interests can lead to a fulfilling and successful career but also of a womenpreneur who slays professionally and achieves her ambitions once she sets her heart to it. Thanks to her natural inclination towards creativity, she has been able to turn her passion into a successful business venture and has been inspiring the youth to chase their dreams relentlessly.




Building a brand synonymous with iconic jewellery designs, she is endeavouring to make it reach new skies of success as she seamlessly creates distinguished collections of diamond jewellery exuding magnificence and excellence. The collections that was launched in Delhi Fashion Week comprised of precious gemstones including emeralds, rubies, tanzanite and many more that are considered an ultimate embodiment of timeless glamour.


Committing herself to her work and strutting ahead regardless of the obstacles she faces; Aanchal is setting an example for others to follow suit. Crafting masterpieces with her brand and carrying the heritage attached with the precious malleable metals, she boasts of a contemporary take on timeless designs and jewellery cuts. With a great work ethic and the courage to innovate, she is not only building a brand but rather a legacy that will be here to stay.

Working round the clock and adding feathers to her hat rather frequently, Aanchal is leaving no stone unturned to climb the upward spiral of growth while taking her brand, her team and everyone who admires her endeavours along.

 

 

