Jigyam By Jigya Patel A Luxury Pret-a-porter!

India is slowly & steadily defining fashion, be it about serenading the red carpet at international film festivals or leaving a mark at the global bridal couture. India that has always been swept by the west & their trends have been larghetto blowing wind the other way round with their style & couture over the last few years.

The Indian bridal culture recently has been capturing the lenses across globe, kudos to the divas who have been tantalizing the international audience with our sense of adornment. Indian brides & their sense of mixing convention with contemporary inventions and adding a personal touch to her bridal wardrobe has received sweeping recognition.

And while the A lister designers have been garnering eye balls for their designer apparels, we have a certain native couturier who has been curating exemplary garments defining the Indian brides and Jigya is one among them, from the humble bylanes of Anand in Gujrat.

Be it the fan of elegant colors but don’t want to wear pink or peach or be it the one who prefers mint green or a warm pastel pink against their skin tone and settles for a shade that radiates dusty hues. Jigyam has a tinge to satiate all tones. Jigyam understands It’s the most important attire for a bride, and the right attire can enhance the beauty and grace of a bride. With so many different styles and designs to choose from, it can be overwhelming to pick the perfect bridal lehenga and that’s when this brand fits the bill & does what the bride needs the most, customise a regal attire that compliments the bride.

To elevate the confidence of the wearer to do absolute justice to the occasion to look picture perfect, Jigyam inculcates all these essence while intricately crafting the perfect wear for the everlasting moment. Jigyam has set the tone straight right from the beginning & is all geared to unleash their collection for the forth coming season.