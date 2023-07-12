Breaking News
Jigyam By Jigya Patel A Luxury Pret-a-porter!

Updated on: 12 July,2023 11:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

The Indian bridal culture recently has been capturing the lenses across globe,  kudos to the divas who have been tantalizing the international audience with our  sense of adornment.

Jigyam By Jigya Patel A Luxury Pret-a-porter!


 


 


India is slowly & steadily defining fashion, be it about serenading the red carpet  at international film festivals or leaving a mark at the global bridal couture.  India that has always been swept by the west & their trends have been larghetto  blowing wind the other way round with their style & couture over the last few  years. 


And while the A lister designers have been garnering eye balls for their designer  apparels, we have a certain native couturier who has been curating exemplary  garments defining the Indian brides and Jigya is one among them, from the  humble bylanes of Anand in Gujrat. 

Be it the fan of elegant colors but don’t want to wear pink or peach or be it the  one who prefers mint green or a warm pastel pink against their skin tone and  settles for a shade that radiates dusty hues. Jigyam has a tinge to satiate all  tones. Jigyam understands It’s the most important attire for a bride, and the right  attire can enhance the beauty and grace of a bride. With so many different styles  and designs to choose from, it can be overwhelming to pick the perfect bridal  lehenga and that’s when this brand fits the bill & does what the bride needs the  most, customise a regal attire that compliments the bride. 

To elevate the confidence of the wearer to do absolute justice to the occasion to  look picture perfect, Jigyam inculcates all these essence while intricately  crafting the perfect wear for the everlasting moment. Jigyam has set the tone  straight right from the beginning & is all geared to unleash their collection for  the forth coming season.

