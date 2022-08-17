Breaking News
I need work, I have a family to look after: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli
Mumbai: In Aaditya’s Worli, are Sainiks slipping out of Thackerays’ fingers?
Maharashtra legislature monsoon session from today
Sensex reclaims 60,000 mark after 4 months, investors richer by Rs 25 trillion
Maharashtra: More than 50 injured after 3 bogies of train derails in Gondia
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case
Home > Brand Media News > Jio invited all of India for an online flag hoisting

Jio invited all of India for an online flag hoisting

Updated on: 17 August,2022 03:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

This year marked India’s 75 glorious years of Independence. The Prime Minister launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging all individuals to hoist the national flag in their homes.

Jio invited all of India for an online flag hoisting

This Independence Day, Jio Connected the Largest Democracy in the World as One


Over the last few days, the nation witnessed leaders and celebrities celebrating from their homes, bringing the spirit of the whole nation together.


 

Participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, the telecom company, Jio hoisted the national flag at its home ground at Reliance Corporate Park located in Navi Mumbai. Jio, India’s largest digital service provider, invited the Reliance family, i.e. its employees, state teams, vendors, Jio subscribers, and all of India, to celebrate and join the Har Ghar Tiranga celebration together and demonstrate #JioTogether spreading the colours of Tiranga on JioMeet.


 

 

 

The Independence Day celebration included a flag hoisting ceremony followed by a Dog show and concluded with 75 years of freedom March.

The online flag hoisting event #HarGharTirangaTogether was powered by JioMeet, where India meets.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK