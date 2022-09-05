Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Brand Media News > Jio invites 6 year olds for their 6th birthday

Jio invites 6-year-olds for their 6th birthday

Updated on: 05 September,2022 05:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

The birthday celebration comes at a time when Jio announced of 'True 5G' at their recent Annual General Meeting.

Jio invites 6-year-olds for their 6th birthday


Jio, India's largest data network, has grown far and wide in the country in its 6 short years. Today, the company has connected over 421 million subscribers across India. To celebrate India on Jio, launched a social experiment featuring the “Jio Generation” - children of the age of 6 years.


 



Celebrating its 6 years, the film is a cute and innocent way of showing how Jio has touched not just our lives but also children who consider Jio to be their friend and that of their parents and grandparents. Humanizing the brand, the social experiment sparks real conversations about the way we have interacted with Jio. From grandparents being connected with JioPhones to kids fighting with siblings over the JioFiber remote, the brand plays an integral role in making Digital India. For this generation, the letter ‘I’ stands for Internet, and J stands for Jio. The young and bright generation of India wish their “dear friend Jio” a happy birthday by singing the birthday song for it.


 

You can watch the heartfelt film

 

 https://www.instagram.com/tv/CiHQe_9q79w/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2YŵD

Like its 6-year-old friends, Jio is aspiring and promising as a future maker. Whatever Jio offers, it offers #WithLoveFromJio and that’s how they care to inspire people, from the 6-year-old kids to the elderly of India, by taking everyone along.


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK