Jitin Sharma - Managing Director Of M/S K R Autotech Is Redefining Indian Automotive Technology And Low Cost Automation

He is a second-generation entrepreneur who is leading Indian manufacturing by example.

Jitin Sharma

K R Autotech is a leading manufacturer of innovative Metal products, Tooling, SPM & Robot cells products in the Indian market.

Automation Technology is ruling the world at present and entrepreneur Jitin Sharma. KR Autotech is leading the way when it comes to our country, India. Automation technology has seen significant advancements in recent years and has had a profound impact on various industries and sectors. It involves the use of computer software, artificial intelligence, robotics, and other technologies to automate repetitive or complex tasks that were previously performed by humans.

He is a second-generation entrepreneur who is leading Indian manufacturing by example. KR Autotech is his brainchild and the company has strong fundamentals in developing and manufacturing precision parts of all product ranges thanks to its diversified customers and to become a leader in manufacturing. Manufacturing quality products is a core value applied in all of KR Autotech's development and production sites. The company also works on Research and Development to showcase its domain knowledge to customers which results in their growth.

In his words, the company strives for "excellence at all levels". He states: "Our mission is to manufacture high tensile tooling, rod steering engine brackets, suspensions, brakes, farm equipment, and everything related to automobiles and technology." In today's fast-paced world, Innovation is of paramount importance and that is exactly what KR and team strive to achieve. They aim to play a vital role in driving economic growth, improving the quality of life, and fostering societal progress.

KR Autotech's manufacturing plays a significant role in driving innovation. They invest in research and development activities to innovate and improve their products and processes. It is continually evolving with the adoption of advanced technologies. Technologies such as Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things (IoT), additive manufacturing (3D printing), and big data analytics have transformed the manufacturing landscape. The growth of KR Autotech in all these aspects is quite stellar and we certainly very best in their future endeavours.