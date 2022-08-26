Julie Fernandes won Mrs India Queen of substance 2022,Emerald category

Well someone has quoted right that if you work hard with good intentions and sincere heart, you surely will get success.

Today we are talking about Mrs Julie Fernandes from Bangalore who worked hard and won the title of Mrs India Queen of Substance 2022, Emerald category, with her hard work and true dedication. Mrs India Queen of Substance 2022, show was organized in Welcome Hotel located in Delhi, in which women from different states participated and among them all, Julie managed to win the title with her hard work and she was also honoured with the subtitle of Mrs. Famous. Talking to the media, Julie tells that this show was difficult for her but it was not impossible, so she did not lose courage and after crossing one round after another she managed to reach her destination and won this title.

Julie further tells that she got to learn a lot in this show which lasted for 3 days, in which they were given different grooming sessions, personality development as well as stress management sessions. Julie is working as an IT professional and she has been awarded with various awards in the past. And now her dream is to give education to those underprivileged children who need it but due to some reason they are not able to get good education.

The Newly crowned Queen owed her success to Mrs INDIA Queen of Substance Organisation & The Directors Ritika Vinay & Vinay Yadawa for presenting her such a wonderful platform. Under their mentorship she won the most Coveted title and will be taking the legacy ahead as a brand ambassador and continuing the community services.

