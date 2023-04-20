Justdogs and Westin Powai Lake Create Posh Dining Experience for Mumbai's Furry Friends

JUSTDOGS, in association with The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and Lakeside Chalet, Mumbai - Marriott Executive Apartments, created an unforgettable experience for dog parents and their beloved pets with the first-ever fine dining canine dinner, Bone Appetit.

The event featured a specially curated four-course menu by a celebrity chef, a two-time National Award Winner and Guinness World Record Holder, Varun Inamdar. The meals were made from locally sourced, organic ingredients that are free from preservatives and additives. The delicious food was prepared to be high in flavour, nutrition and aroma.

The four-legged VVIPs started their culinary adventure with an amuse-bouche of Turkey Cotelettes (turkey and cranberry nuggets served on coconut oil-spritzed shavings of sweet potatoes, carrots, and baby zucchini), followed by the first course of The Ultimate Grin Bowl (chicken tenders, whole eggs, carrots, broccoli, honey, flaxseed oil, toasted nori, red pumpkin, fresh sardine with myoglobin, and watermelon popsicles), and a mouth-watering main course called Doggizza (chicken breast with hearty bone broth, whole eggs, chicken livers, zucchini, grape tomatoes, baby spinach & young cheddar perfectly cooked and seasoned to perfection). The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake went above and beyond by providing a personalized doggy bag for each pet, filled with goodies from JUSTDOGS, including a toy, treats, and a handwritten note from the chef. As a special touch, JUSTDOGS arranged for a live caricature of the pets with their parents to capture the memory of a lifetime.

In the words of Poorvi Anthony, founder of JUSTDOGS, "We have seen a significant rise in pet humanisation over the years. As pet parents, we want to give our pets the best of everything, including food and experiences. The Bone Appetit dinner was a perfect example of how pet parents are looking for new and unique ways to socialise with their pets. At JUSTDOGS, we are committed to providing pet parents with the best products and experiences for their furry friends."

The guest list included several celebrities and influencers, including Karan Wahi, Ejaz and Pavitra, Tanishaa Mukerji, Radhika Seth, Bhavana Balsaver, Gaurav Khanna, and Bandgee Kallra. The star-studded event was filled with wagging tails and smiling faces as everyone enjoyed the unique experience of fine dining with their furry friends. The attendees were amazed by the attention to detail and care that went into every aspect of the event, from the specially curated menu to the personalised doggy bags. It was truly an evening to remember for all those who were lucky enough to be a part of it.

This one-of-a-kind event showcased the growing trend of pet humanisation and how pet parents are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to spend time with their pets. The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and JUSTDOGS have set the bar high with this unforgettable fine dining experience for dogs. As pet parents continue to prioritize their pets' well-being, we can expect more events like Bone Appetit to emerge in the future.