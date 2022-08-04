JVD films Dimple Dugar resigned from her BJP post, All Set debut in Bollywood.

A strong woman looks a challenge in the eyes; and gives it a wink”. When your vision is clear, your heart is filled with passion and your mind is invigorating with great ideas, nothing can stop you.

There are no limits to what you can achieve and how far you can go in life; with over 14 years of experience in the Media Industry, 70 odd short films, TVCs, Documentaries and shows under her belt; she’s worked closed on few of network 18 campaigns , 9 months season 4 & 5 for Voot and Network 18, Flipkart India’s fashion capital , soak up with stars with Karishma kapoor and Soha Ali khan, corora warriors with Kareena kapoor, whisper period of prode digital campaign as director and creative director. Dimple Dugar has worked with the best from the Industry and many more, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Bhumi Pednekar; she is the perfect example of where there is a will, there is a way.

Dimple grew up in Kolkata from away from the lights, action and camera world; but at the age of 13 she knew where her dreams were going to take her. She completed her M.B.A from New York Institute of Technology-Old Westbury Master of Business Administration, then moved to Delhi and now finally settled down in Mumbai to pursue them. After years of honing her skills and gaining all the creative finesse in her field Dimple is gearing to work on her directorial venture; an action thriller which will resonate with all age groups.

Film Director Dimple Dugar had resigned from her BJP post in 2020 during Corona, confirming her resignation, saying that she was not able to fulfill her responsibilities properly due to Medical Emergency and her surgery.

Dimple is currently leading her film career and VFX studio. Dimple, who has produced over 200 ad films, will soon be making her Bollywood debut which will be a crime thriller.

Most recently she has also directed travel show Discover Maharashtra for History TV including ad films like Skybag, Mr Muscle, HDFC Diwali, Be Bodywise Gummies and Kohler Soakup with Stars.

A beautiful girl herself, she is commonly asked why she wants to be behind the camera instead of infront; “As a child also, I loved narratives, and how life unravels for characters in these stories. I wanted to be a story teller someone who brings words to life on screen, frame by frame; moment by moment. My dream is to create leave behind a legacy to be remembered and spoken about with,” says Dimple.

Over the years Dimple has gained unparalleled expertise in TVC, Film-making, Vfx Production and Film Production. Dimple started off as a producer and as expected was great at it, but in the end she knew that her calling was in how a story was being told and depicted. She feels each reel, each frame is like a beautiful painting, no matter which sentiment it is coloured with.

Today Dimple is a Writer, Director, Producer, Entrepreneur to Creative Director, leading Content and Production as a Consultant, at Brand Solutions & Convergence, Network 18, and her journey has been a combination of passion, perseverance and dedication. She won the Gold Award at VDONXT for her team at Firstpost, Network 18. Dimple has been her own knight in shining armour with a few angels helping her soar. Not just that she has won many accolades for her hard work and perseverance; video next asia gold award 2020 , best drama , UPPER STORY - Entrepreneur – Woman of Substance Award ' 2017 and Olive Crown Award for a Star Jalsha campaign for one go her company’s.

Behind every successful man is a woman; behind every successful woman is also a strong and supportive family, one that allows her to chase her dreams and not feel guilty for having ambitions and the drive to achieve them.

Her take on Woman Empowerment –“It is not a fight of who is equal to whom and/or can we do what they can do. This is where we lose focus; stop trying to prove your self-worth to others, Woman Empowerment is about, my dreams and me having the same opportunities to fight for those dreams. I don’t want to prove myself to anyone; I want to cherish my life and my dreams and smile at the end of the day when I achieve them and even if I fall, it about how I rise from there and march ahead” says dimple.