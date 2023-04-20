JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts and Spa declares "Weekdays are the New Weekends!"

The JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts and Spa are excited to announce a new initiative to inspire travelers to take advantage of the weekdays with their loved ones.

With the new "Weekdays are the New Weekends" campaign, guests will be able to enjoy the luxury amenities and services of the resort while enjoying the benefits of a mid-week escape.

The "Weekdays are the New Weekends" package includes a lavish breakfast spread and dinner, welcome amenities, sunrise yoga sessions, complimentary local high tea experience, first round of beer and mocktails at Flamingo Pool Bar, early check-in and late checkout time(based on availability). The package is designed to provide a holistic experience that guests can enjoy throughout their stay, from the moment they arrive until their departure.

In addition to the package amenities, the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts & Spa offers a range of activities and services that guests can enjoy during their stay, a world-class spa, along with being pet friendly , choicest gourmet dining options, and much more.

"We're thrilled to offer this package to our guests and invite them to discover the beauty of a mid-week escape. We're glad to introduce this experience that will appeal to all types of travelers, whether they're seeking a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a relaxing solo trip," said Ronan Fearon, General Manager of JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts and Spa.

The "Weekdays are the New Weekends" package is the perfect break during the long summer for Mumbaikars and is available for booking now at the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts and Spa. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the hotel's website or call +91 080 4505 9999.

Reservation details -

Contact Number - 080 4505 9999

Email ID - jw.blrnh.reservations@marriott.com

Website - www.jwmarriottgolfshire.com