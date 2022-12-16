jyoti chheda, the theme mehendi artist is the new favourite of the b-town adding her exuberant ideas to play with her creativity

Jyoti Chheda_02

We love to hear our milestones of our Favourite celebrity, and are always eagerly waiting for announcement of their Marriages. We all notice even the minutest details when looking at their appearances during the big day.

When it comes to B-town celebrities & their Bridal Mehendi. Jyoti Chheda, the Theme Mehendi artist is the new favourite of the b-town adding her exuberant ideas to play with her creativity. She is said to be the Best Bridal Mehendi artist & is ranked among top 5 Bridal Mehendi artists.

A recent Alia - Ranbir minimal yet chic Bridal Mehendi got Jyoti Chheda in the real limelight where she was believed to have worked on Alia’s Idea of getting a Theme Minimal, yet versatile Mehendi design. Alia wanted her Design to Gel with the theme & her Looks. This almost was like the talk of the town when people realized that the minimal bridal Mehendi can look fantastic & Eye catching.

Jyoti Chheda’s bridal Mehendi for Alia Bhatt's was viral & is trend setter Bride’s love to Follow the theme “Less is More” & “Minimal is mesmerizing”

Jyoti has won many awards locally and nationally for her brilliant Mehendi art work. She has been featured in Leading News Papers & Many Magazine, Leading Magazine, Meri Saheli has published more than 150 designs of hers She has huge clientele base in India and around the globe, She has delivered her services to bride's from Mumbai to Melbourne and Dubai to London, Jyoti has a knack for the finest bridal designs and creates unique art Her Creativity has No limits. She is most preferred Mehendi artist of Bride. Jyoti’s Biggest Plus Point Is Her Fastest Lightning Speed with Finishing, she Makes Sure That the Bride is Not Just Sitting There the Whole Day Applying Mehendi But Having her Share Of Fun Too!

Jyoti Etches Marble Like realistic Human Figures & Portraits which look like, as if they may come alive. Her Exclusive, Unique & Extraordinary Bridal Henna Craftsmanship & Trendsetting designs Has Earned Repute Over the Years with Many Famous Personalities & Celebrities She has worked with celebs like Alia Bhatt, Payel Rohatgi, the content creator Anisha Dixit, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Sanon, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Raj, Gauhar Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary and many other known faces of the industry.





Jyoti Chheda has been flourishing in her career rightly and for all right reasons making her one artist to be the must-have for all the exclusive Bridal Mehendi art